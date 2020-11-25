Massive Black Friday deals from Khaliques – Up to 75% off

Popular formalwear store Khaliques will once again offer great Black Friday deals on a wide variety of suits, shirts, shoes, and other accessories from major brands.

Khaliques has been providing its professional tailoring service to South Africans for the past 46 years, and its fine selection is ideal for discerning individuals and those who want to stand out at their next formal event.

Big deals

This Black Friday, you can get a huge discount of up to 75% off Carducci, Viyella, and Aruunii shirts.

This means you will only pay from R375 for a shirt which would normally be priced from R1,495.

You can pair these stunning pieces with a Piquadro or Bally wallet or bag – which are also 75% off at Khaliques Sandton.

Treat your feet with 30% off Rockport and Florsheim shoes, or 60% off Polo and Bally shoes.

The latter is available from Khaliques at Mall of Africa and Cedar Square.

When you need to suit up good and proper, you get 60% off Zeyrek three-piece outfits – reduced from R4,995 to R1,998.

For the perfect semi formal look or that quick business trip, enjoy 60% off travel easy, light-weight sports jackets.

All Pringle clothing and Gant shirts are also 50% less.

Available in-store and online

You can find Khaliques in four locations: Sandton, Mall of Africa, Cedar Square and Oriental Plaza.

Enjoy complimentary tailoring to your fit with all purchases.

If you would prefer to shop online, Khaliques has you covered – with its range of Black Friday specials available from its online store.

With nationwide delivery at only R70, you will have your exquisite pieces in no time.

Click here to visit the Khaliques online store.

This article was published in partnership with Khaliques.