MSI Bravo 15 and 17 gaming laptops powered by AMD – Now available from Telkom

The MSI Bravo 15 and 17 gaming laptops combine the most advanced 7nm AMD Ryzen processors and Radeon RX graphics, providing stunning performance and a smooth gaming display with FreeSync Premium support.

Immersive Hi-Res Audio then offers a seamless audio experience, while MSI’s exclusive Cooler Boost 5 thermal solution will keep your notebook cool under the most demanding of tasks.

With these game-ready features, you will be ready to conquer any battle.

The MSI Bravo 15 and 17 laptops inherit the spirit of the Thunderbird logo by offering innovative features and great performance.

In fact, their performance is their biggest selling point – as they are equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors which offer double the power efficiency of the previous generation.

They also use AMD Radeon RX 5000 series mobile GPUs to ensure you get incredible performance in a range of games when playing at 1080p.

Additionally, the Bravo 15 and 17 laptops are equipped with 120Hz and 144Hz displays respectively, both of which use AMD’s FreeSync Premium technology to ensure you have a fluid, tear-free gaming experience.

These laptops are both available from Telkom on 24-month contracts and come with a Huawei router and data packages starting from 20GB.

The specifications and pricing of the MSI Bravo 15 and 17 laptops are below.

Bravo 17 Display 17.3-inch FHD 144Hz display with AMD FreeSync Premium Technology Processor AMD Ryzen 7 4800H RAM 16GB DDR4 – 3200Mhz Storage 512GB Ultra-Fast NVMe SSD Graphics AMD Radeon RX 5500M with 4GB DDR6 Keyboard Backlit Keyboard – Single Color Red OS Windows 10 Home Data 20GB Additional value Free Gaming Backpack Weight 2.3kg Where to get it Click here to buy the MSI Bravo 17

Bravo 15 Display 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz display with AMD FreeSync Premium Technology Processor AMD Ryzen 5 4600H RAM 8GB DDR4 – 3200Mhz Storage 512GB Ultra-Fast NVMe SSD Graphics AMD Radeon RX 5300M with 3GB DDR6 Keyboard Backlit Keyboard – Single Color Red OS Windows 10 Home Data 20GB Additional value Free Gaming Backpack Weight 1.96kg Where to get it Click here to buy the MSI Bravo 15

This article was published in partnership with MSI.