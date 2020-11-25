Reveal a Deal a Day – get up to 60% off from Cellucity

It’s the biggest shopping month of the year and Cellucity have been maxing it out, with up to 60% off on selected handsets and accessories.

They have had a single, limited deal at 7:00 each day on big name brands in cellular and mobile gaming.

One amazing deals will be the Oppo A72 for R5XXX (the rest of the deal price will be revealed on the day), or you can get the Samsung Galaxy A2 Core for less than a R1,000.

Cash phone deals are the focus for online, while contracts are the focus for stores. Cellucity offers have included the Samsung Galaxy A21s for R2,800, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active for R1500.

These are unfortunately sold out, but more Samsung deals are on the horizon.

Deals are limited so get in early to bag a bargain!

Reveal a Deal a Day will run until Black Friday; thereafter we will release a further glut of devices and accessories to take us through to Cyber Monday.

To keep the anticipation levels geared up, Cellucity will reveal a sneak peek of the next day’s item 24 hours in advance

Bookmark or keep your browser open on https://cellucity.co.za/black-friday/ and refresh first thing every morning to access Cellucity’s Reveal a Deal a Day.

If cash deals are not your thing and you looking for great contract deals, head down to our stores to get the following great offers.

Double Deal Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB from only R1,199 pm x 36 months

Samsung Galaxy S20+ with Samsung Galaxy Tab A for R679 pm X 36 months

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra with a Samsung 32” HD Digital TV for R999 pm X 36 months

Our 32 bricks and mortar stores around the country will be also be providing various Black Friday, Contract, Upgrade and Fibre deals for Vodacom subscribers throughout the month of November. Deals will be released weekly.

We hope you are as excited as we are!

This article was published in partnership with Cellucity.