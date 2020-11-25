Carrier-grade IP Transit for access to the global internet

In South Africa’s highly competitive marketplace, a service provider’s ability to deliver differentiated service offerings is vital for attracting and retaining customers.

Pan-African capacity wholesale WIOCC offers its service provider clients the benefits of partnership based on its depth of experience, long-standing expertise and range of service options from which to develop flexible solution offerings – including high-performance local, Metro, national and international connectivity, high-quality IP Transit and colocation services.

Contact WIOCC to learn more.

Resilient direct Carrier IP Transit brings peace of mind

Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) can now provide customers throughout South Africa with higher-quality, low latency connectivity to the global internet from an even wider range of locations, following the recent completion of a multi-million dollar enhancement to WIOCC’s unique hyperscale national network infrastructure.

“Buying IP Transit from a provider with exceptional levels of diversity built into their network is critical in being able to maximise service uptime for customers”, explained Andrew Krull, Sales Manager for Southern Africa at WIOCC.

As well as protecting its IP Transit services via both East and West coasts, leading capacity wholesaler WIOCC also offers additional resilience and connectivity within South Africa through:

a unique, 16Tbps-ready, Optical Transport Network (OTN)-enabled hyperscale network national backbone that is quickly and easily scalable – from 10 Mbps up to 100Gbps and beyond

an extensive network of 30 national and 70 on-net Metro PoPs

a North-East region fibre ring, with PoPs in Polokwane, Nelspruit and Musina

metropolitan area coverage across Bloemfontein, Cape Town, Durban, East London, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth and Pretoria

traffic routed locally, not ‘tromboned’ through central locations

skilled local technical and management support available 24x7x365

commercial and technical flexibility

Direct and efficient, high quality, low latency access

WIOCC’s IP Transit service is uncontended – meaning that the bandwidth you buy is dedicated to you, not shared with others – and is backed up with a robust Service Level Agreement.

It is delivered directly over our Dense Wave Division Multiplexing (DWDM) platform to ensure the highest levels of performance and lowest latency.

For international and local clients, the ability to pick up IP Transit directly at the cable landing stations in Yzerfontein and Mtunzini, in addition to at data centres across South Africa, is important as this helps both to minimise latency and increase redundancy.

A single, Autonomous System (AS) delivers efficient, single-hop, low-latency access to the internet through over 150 public and private peers connected directly to major global Internet Exchanges and all the major Content Providers.

Bespoke solutions precisely tailored to meet specific needs

To find out how an established, award-winning, hyperscale connectivity wholesaler can help you provide the high-quality, differentiated services your business needs, contact WIOCC at [email protected].

This article was published in partnership with WIOCC.