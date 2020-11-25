MTN Business Black Friday Mega Biz deals – Get a router and 100GB for R299

MTN Business has launched new data deals to help businesses access fast and reliable connectivity.

Being online means employees can communicate and collaborate more effectively, while also serving customers with greater responsiveness.

Although fixed connectivity is ideal, the migration towards remote working and the fact that fibre is still limited in South Africa means mobile data and fixed-LTE are in high demand.

MTN Business understands this and is offering two incredible router and mobile data deals for businesses as part of its Black Friday Mega Biz Deals promotion.

Between 20 November and 9 December, businesses who buy the Huawei E5576 router on one of two data-loaded Made for Business packages will pay less than half the normal price.

This mobile Wi-Fi router acts as a hotspot that can provide fast 4G download speeds of up to 150Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50Mbps.

It is also capable of connecting up to 16 devices at once and packs a long-lasting 1,500mAh battery to provide continuous connectivity on the go.

The deals

You can get the Huawei E5576 on a Made for Business XXL deal – which includes a 50GB monthly data allocation – at only R199 per month over 24 months.

This is more than 50% off its standard price of R429.

50GB of monthly data will give you hours of video conferencing, browsing, reading, and email usage – as well as moderate downloading.

If your data requirements are more demanding, you can double your allocation with the Made for Business Data Pro deal.

This package includes 100GB of data and the Huawei E5576 at just R299 per month, more than 60% down from its normal price of R769.

This article was published in partnership with MTN Business.