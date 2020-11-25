Great router and data deals from MTN Business this November

Internet connectivity is the key to unlocking business potential, allowing for better productivity, agility, and efficiency that can grow your customer base and increase revenue.

However, many South African businesses find that fixed broadband like fibre is not as readily available in the country as their operations require.

In addition, the growing trend towards remote working necessitates the need for flexible solutions which allow businesses to stay connected across numerous locations.

Fortunately, mobile connectivity offers an easy and cost-effective solution for keeping your employees online – and MTN Business is now offering two fantastic deals for companies which require high amounts of data at fast speeds on South Africa’s best network.

Huawei E5576 mobile router – Click here

The Huawei E5576 mobile router boasts fast and seamless Wi-Fi connectivity on the go, keeping you online for longer with its 6-hour battery life.

Capable of connecting up to 16 devices at once, and with download speeds of up to 150Mbps, online workloads can be completed quickly and with ease.

For November, MTN Business is offering this powerful router with 500GB of data per month over 24 months on a Made for Business Data Pro L (T) package at only R1,029 p/m.

500GB of data is more than enough for hours of HD video calls and content streaming, voice conferencing, browsing, email, and accessing all manner of cloud services.

SIM-only offer – Click here

If your data needs are less demanding and you already have a device for getting connected, the Made For Business Data+ M package is for you.

This SIM-only offer includes 10GB of monthly data over 24 months for R139 p/m.

At R13.90 per GB, this package is around seven-times cheaper than buying 1GB monthly data bundles on prepaid, saving your business on mobile spending.

10GB of data can support voice calling and email, as well as abundant browsing requirements.

Get powerful connectivity today from MTN Business

These router and SIM-only deals are perfect as a primary connectivity option or as a backup for businesses, and are available from MTN Business.

Huawei E5576 on Made for Business Data Pro L (T) – R1,029 x 24

Made for Business Data+ M SIM-only – R139 x 24

This article was published in partnership with MTN Business.