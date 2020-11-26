Affordable BLU smartphones now available in South Africa

CA Cellular has partnered with Established US mobile phone manufacturer BLU Products to officially launch & distribute its affordable smartphones in South Africa.

Founded in Miami, Florida in 2009, the company’s products are aimed at users in developing countries in particular.

It has sold over 60 million devices to date, making it one of the fastest growing and reputable brands in the mobile industry.

In South Africa, Blu Products smartphones are available via appointed distributor CA Cellular.

CA Cellular CEO Asif Casoojee said the company has rolled out three models on Takealot, with more to come in 2021.

“BLU manufacturers inexpensive, captivating and innovative mobile devices focusing on fulfilling the needs of those looking for fashionable design and amazing quality in smartphones,” Casoojee stated.

Black Friday deals

The three Blu smartphones now available in South Africa are the G50 Plus, G70, and G90.

These smartphones will be discounted by R500 over the Black Friday weekend, while stocks last.

BLU G50 Plus – R1,999 (normal price R2,499)

The G50 Plus is designed for the entry level segment.

This is a dual sim device which boasts 6.2-inch screen, 2GB RAM, 32GB onboard memory, 13MP camera and comes pre-loaded with Android 10.

BLU G70 – R2,499 (normal price R2,999)

The G70 is an affordable entry to mid-tier dual-sim device which has a 6.4-inch screen, 2GB RAM, 64GB onboard memory, 13MP camera, and a 4000mAh battery.

BLU G90 – R3,499 (normal price R3,999)

The G90 is a feature-packed mid-range smartphone which has a 6.5-inch display, 4GB RAM, 64GB onboard memory, and a 4,000mAh battery.

It also boasts a triple main camera comprising 16MP wide and 8MP ultra-wide lenses, a depth sensor and flash feature, as well as a 13MP selfie camera.

A detailed summary of the specifications is illustrated below.

Blu G50 Plus Blu G70 Blu G90 Network GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE GSM / HSPA / LTE Dimensions 158.7 x 76 x 9.1 mm (6.25 x 2.99 x 0.36 in) 156.8 x 75 x 8.6 mm (6.17 x 2.95 x 0.34 in) 164.6 x 76.5 x 8.8 mm (6.48 x 3.01 x 0.35 in) Weight 180g 182g 185g SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Display IPS LCD IPS LCD IPS LCD Display Size 6.2 inches, 95.9 cm2 (~79.5% screen-to-body ratio) 6.4 inches, 100.5 cm2 (~85.5% screen-to-body ratio) 6.5 inches, 102.0 cm2 (~81.0% screen-to-body ratio) Resolution 720 x 1520 pixels, 19:9 ratio (~271 ppi density) 720 x 1560 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio (~268 ppi density) 720 x 1600 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~270 ppi density) Storage / Memory 32GB / 2GB 32GB / 2GB 64GB / 4GB Main Camera 13 MP, AF 13 MP, AF + 2MP depth 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, 1.0µm, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, 1.12µm + 2 MP, f/2.8, (depth) Selfie Camera 8MP 8MP 13MP, f/2.0 Sensors Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity Battery Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh, removable Li-Po 4000 mAh, removable Accessories 1 x USB Type C Cable,

1 x Charger Block,

1 x headset,

1 x Rugged Phone cover,

1 x Tempered Glass 1 x USB Type C Cable,

1 x Charger Block,

1 x headset,

1 x Rugged Phone cover,

1 x Tempered Glass 1 x USB Type C Cable,

1 x Charger Block,

1 x headset,

1 x Rugged Phone cover,

1 x Tempered Glass Normal Price R2,299 R2,999 R3,999 Black Friday Price R1,999 R2,499 R3,499

