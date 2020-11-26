Improve your video meetings with Yealink Meeting this Black Friday

Do not let the constant evolvement of technology limit today’s decision making, rather have a platform that can grow as you grow.

With Yealink Meeting, you can host a meeting with up to 300 participants on various devices such as mobile phones, laptops and video conferencing solutions.

Whether you are upgrading your boardroom or expanding to more boardrooms, your workflow remains unaffected. It is as simple as upgrading your software or integrating with Microsoft Teams.

Yealink Meeting simplifies video conferencing and collaboration from any device and any space.

The seamless integration of Yealink Meeting and Yealink VC endpoints offer a comprehensive solution for all scenarios of 4K video conferencing and wireless content sharing in meeting spaces.

Key Features

Join from any VC system

One-click to join a meeting

Instant content sharing, whiteboard collaboration and statistics management

Enterprise-grade security

Integration with Microsoft Teams

Below are Yealink’s Black Friday deals.

Yealink Small Room Bundle

This bundle includes an all-in-one video conferencing bar for small (4-6 seater) boardrooms.

You will be able to host 10 simultaneous meetings with up to 300 participants or join a Microsoft Teams meeting.

Yealink Medium Room Bundle

This bundle includes an all-in-one video conferencing bar for medium (8-12 seater) boardrooms.

You will be able to host a meeting with up to 100 participants or join a Microsoft Teams meeting.

The touch control enables you to annotate on documents or can be used as a whiteboard from the boardroom table.

Yealink Large Room Bundle

This bundle includes an all-in-one video conferencing bar for large (14+ seater) boardrooms.

You will be able to host a meeting with up to 100 participants or join a Microsoft Teams meeting.

The touch control enables you to annotate on documents or can be used as a whiteboard from the boardroom table.

If you would like to test Yealink Meeting out on its own, you can sign up for a 3-month free trial.

Terms and Conditions

Promotion valid while stocks last.

All licenses are based on a 1-year subscription.

Microsoft Teams Connector allows you to join meetings you have scheduled.

