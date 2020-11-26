NSN Black Friday – Ramp up your Rands

At NSN, we understand that at this time of the year, entrepreneurs are ramping up their efforts to end off 2020 on a profitable note.

That is why we want to help you. In response, we have launched an exclusive deal for November and December 2020 only.

Sign up as an NSN Reseller and earn double the commission on all data connections for December.

What does it take to be an NSN Reseller or partner?

The NSN Affinity program is open to all IT Resellers, Systems Integrators, ISPs, telephony/switchboard companies, Hardware & Network Suppliers, Telecom Resellers & Distributors, VARS, WISPs, IT Consultants, PABX suppliers and maintainers.

Being an NSN partner goes beyond just doing business with us.

It is about enhancing and forging long term, mutually beneficial relationships within the telecoms and cloud industry with the opportunity to add additional services to your customer base and build credibility through affiliation.

NSN understands that not everyone has the time or the resources to sell and support a telephony solution, however we offer full support to ensure you do not miss out on a lucrative income stream.

We pay our resellers and partners 50% of the profit for all referrals passed over to that convert into customers.

This is paid monthly for however long the customer is billed – this even counts for your own services.

What is the catch?

At NSN, we build mutually beneficial relationships with our partners and resellers.

Joining the partner program is simple, and earning commission is even more simple.

We do not tie you down to unrealistic contractual obligations and we also respect your business.

Your customer base remains your IP and all business is in partnership with you, meaning we will not directly market to your customers without your permission and the revenue is always shared.

The terms and conditions? If we are billing, you are earning. There are no sign-up fees or investment costs, nor is capital outlay required on your part.

How the partner program works

NSN has three simple steps to building ongoing value that grows:

Introduce your customer to NSN / Submit RFQ. NSN will work with you and the customer to establish the requirements and build the correct solution. Once a customer has been signed and starts billing, you will receive 50% of the margin for the lifetime of the contract, payable monthly.

How to sign up

Fill out this form for a one-on-one with NSN’s Channel Sales Director, Wesley Swart, to discuss how we can help and to lay out the next steps.

About NSN

New Star Networks (NSN) is a revolutionary telecommunications provider servicing South Africa’s B2B environment with a core focus on business connectivity and hosted voice solutions.

A world-class Voice over IP, Cloud-based telephony service provider, NSN is known for its Customer service, and 100% commitment to the Channel.

In this ever-evolving technological landscape we solve problems using custom solutions such as SD WAN, Cloud based IT & Telephony systems, Hosted exchange, data connectivity, broadband and Security in order to fulfil our promise of “Connecting You Now Now”.

Learn more at www.nsn.co.za.

