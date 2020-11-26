HomeChoice launches Black Friday deals to help turn your house into the home you love

HomeChoice.co.za has launched a range of Black Friday deals with some gigantic savings of up to 60% on a wide range of homeware such as bedding, appliances and electronics PLUS with free gifts on offer.

Freebies & savings

Are you looking at a home makeover project or perhaps just want to add a new focal point to your bedroom with a fresh bedding set?

HomeChoice has up to 60% off on a range of homeware categories like bedding, kitchenware, electronics and appliances, so indulge with some retail therapy and treat yourself by getting the freshest summer fashion at up to 60% off.

Safety focus – both online & instore

Safety and security have been a big focus at HomeChoice during most of this year.

Significant resources have been put into ensuring that the surge of online shoppers during Black Friday are met with only the slickest experience and the tightest security measures to ensure that nothing will ruin your holiday shopping.

Stringent measures have been put in place during 2020 to ensure that your physical shopping experience in our 10 showrooms (soon to be 12 with the opening of new showrooms in Promenade Mall in Cape Town & Sontonga Mall in Katlehong) go above and beyond COVID-19 protocols to keep you safe while shopping.

There will be extended shopping hours over the Black Friday period with the showrooms being open from 7 am – 7 pm on Black Friday.

Shopping tips for this Black Friday

Add your products to your cart early to make checkout easier

Never reveal your PIN, password or CVV number over the phone

Only buy from trusted online retailers like homechoice.co.za

Use additional security like the one-time-pin system that HomeChoice uses to ensure that it is you making a purchase using your details

uses to ensure that it is you making a purchase using your details Be eagle-eyed – watch out for phishing tactics and never click on attachments or links that don’t come from a trusted source

Visit Homechoice.co.za this Black Friday to transform your house into the home you love.

This article was published in partnership with HomeChoice.