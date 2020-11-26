Great Black Friday deals on cars from Bidvest McCarthy

Bidvest McCarthy dealerships are committed to offering you the best deals on great cars this Black Friday.

Black Friday is the best day of the year to buy a car at an affordable price, and Bidvest McCarthy is the best place to buy that car.

Bidvest McCarthy dealerships are offering big savings on an extensive range of new, demo, and pre-owned vehicles as well as on services and parts.

You can view all the best Black Friday car deals on McCarthy.co.za

These deals cater to all types of customers – from those looking to buy their first car, to those who want to upgrade to a better vehicle.

You can learn more about the sale and see some of the fantastic deals available from Bidvest McCarthy below

Nissan Almera Acenta 1.5

Manual 2019 – R167,600 (Was R175,800)

Automatic 2019 – R173,600 (Was R189,400)

Nissan Micra Active Visia MT 2019 – R135,500 (Was R146,300)

Datsun GO 1.2 MID MT 2019 – R113,500 (Was R128,800)

Nissan X TRAIL 2.5 ACENTA 4X4 CVT 2019 – R323,500 (Was R337,400)

Toyota Corolla Quest 1.6 AT 2018 – R164,990 (Was R175,900)

Toyota Yaris 1.5Xi 2018 – R159,995 (Was R175,900)

Mercedes-Benz C180 AT F/L 2018 – From R389,900 (Was R458,900)

Mercedes-Benz C180 AT F/L 2019 – From R449,900 (Was R510,900)

