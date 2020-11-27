Vodacom World gives customers up to 75% off on Black Friday Deals

This year, customers on the Vodacom network can expect a series of Black Friday deals, with up to 75% off selected deals. This forms part of our promise to deliver great value and to help customers stay connected on SA’s leading network.

Vodacom’s flagship store, Vodacom World, the home of digital innovation showcasing advanced technology, a series of devices as well as connected home appliances to create a digitally immersive experience, will introduce the following Black Friday deals.

These deals will be available from the 27th until the 30th of November and are strictly available at Vodacom World while stocks last.

Amongst fantastic contract deals that include 2for1 specials and free value-adds, there are amazing prepaid deals such as:

Nintendo Switch bundle : Labo kit & Mario Tennis – was R8,999; get it for R4,699

: – was R8,999; get it for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 – was R47,999; get it for R39,999

– was R47,999; get it for Gear icon x buds – were R3,199; get them for R999

– were R3,199; get them for DJI Mavic Drone – was R20,999; get it for R5,999

For customers who do not wish to leave their homes, they have the option to buy selected items by simply visiting vodacomworldbookings.vodacom.co.za, filling up their online shopping baskets with a variety of tech gadgets ranging from wearables, devices, games and so much more.

For more information, visit www.vodacom.co.za

This article was published in partnership with Vodacom World.