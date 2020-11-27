Upgrade your home with big Black Friday deals from EcoDepot

South Africa’s online home improvement and DIY specialist EcoDepot is offering a wide range deals this Black Friday – including power tools, fans, generators, home security systems, lighting, and more.

For the weekend of Black Friday (27-29 November) and Cyber Monday (30 November), EcoDepot will run discounts of up to 40% on a selection of its best products.

Several of the biggest deals on offer are listed below.

Whole House Water Filtration System – R3,695 (save R3,304)

Improve your water quality with the three-stage Big Blue water filter system and 55W UV light sterilizer, which neutralises bacteria, protozoa, and spores.

It can also process wellpoint water if it does not contain salt or heavy metal, or mineral pollutants.

This system includes a complete set of three filter cartridges (5-micron, carbon block, 1-micron) suitable for most rainwater and municipal water filtration needs in South Africa.

Geyserwise TSE Geyser Controller Kit – R859 (save R256)

A typical geyser represents 40% of your electricity bill.

The Geyserwise TSE kit is a simple system that helps you drastically reduce electricity costs by letting you heat up water to an exact temperature when you need it.

The kit consists of a controller, an electronic thermostat, and a programmable timer.

Gardena Automatic Wall Mounted Hose Box Reel 35 – R3,995 (save R1,595)

The Gardena Hose Box Reel is manufactured with an integrated steel spring – a quick tug of the hose and it will automatically and smoothly roll up, without bending or knotting the high-quality hose.

The hose box reel is equipped with all fittings and connections – and can be easily folded away with a 180-degree swivel.

It is also frost-resistant for added protection from weathering.

Totai 12L Gas Geyser – R2,855 (save R940)

The Totai 12L gas geyser ensures that you always have hot water, while saving you electricity.

The energy-saving gas geyser produces 12L of hot water per minute and is perfect for the shower, bath, and basins.

It is one of the best-selling gas geysers in South Africa, and includes a flue pipe and chrome-finished control knobs.

Fragram Large Garden Shed (Galvanised Steel) – R9,660 (save R1,489)

The large Fragram garden shed provides enough room to house your DIY projects.

The shed is equipped with two doors, and is rain, wind, and rust resistant.

The apex sloping roof is quick draining while the foundation frame enhances stability.

This article was published in partnership with EcoDepot.