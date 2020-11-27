Boost your home and office Wi-Fi with the Huawei AX3 router

Huawei’s first Wi-Fi 6 Plus router – the AX3 – will be available in South Africa from 1 December.

This powerful router supports fast download speeds of up to 3,000Mbps with compatible devices, in addition to much-improved wall penetration for wider coverage around your home or office.

With support for the Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standard, this router can achieve significantly better performance than Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) routers.

This provides the following benefits over old routers:

3x faster speed – Wi-Fi 6 supports 1024-Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) and a frequency bandwidth of up to 160MHz, which is nearly three-times faster than Wi-Fi 5.

– Wi-Fi 6 supports 1024-Quadrature Amplitude Modulation (QAM) and a frequency bandwidth of up to 160MHz, which is nearly three-times faster than Wi-Fi 5. 4x larger capacity – Orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) multi-user technology allows multiple devices to share the spectrum resources: improving the capacity to four-times that of Wi-Fi 5.

– Orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) multi-user technology allows multiple devices to share the spectrum resources: improving the capacity to four-times that of Wi-Fi 5. 66% lower latency – With OFDMA multi-user technology and interference avoidance with BSS coloring, latency is reduced by two thirds – allowing for faster response while connected to multiple devices.

– With OFDMA multi-user technology and interference avoidance with BSS coloring, latency is reduced by two thirds – allowing for faster response while connected to multiple devices. 30% lower power consumption – The on-demand wake-up functionality of devices reduces power consumption by 30%.

Improved bandwidth

Huawei’s significant investment in network communications technologies means its products can support capabilities over and beyond the Wi-Fi 6 standard.

By integrating unique chip collaboration technologies in their Gigahome Wi-Fi chips, their frequency bandwidth support is improved to up to 160MHz.

This realises on-demand automatic packet fragmentation in narrow-band mode via dynamic narrow-band technology, a feature which Huawei has called Wi-Fi 6 Plus.

Wi-Fi 6 Plus devices benefit from faster network connectivity closer to the router, in addition to more stable connections from further distances.

The best performance can be expected when used in conjunction with compatible Huawei devices – including smartphones, tablets, and computers.

Router options

There are two AX3 models available – one with a dual-core processor and another model with a quad-core chip

The main features that the quad-core AX model adds are:

HuaweiShare – Huawei devices can get connected to the AX3’s Wi-Fi network with a single tap.

Huawei devices can get connected to the AX3’s Wi-Fi network with a single tap. Huawei HomeSec – With CC EAL5 certified security, the AX3 protects against brute-force attacks on both a hardware and software level, making it suitable for commercial use.

Where to buy

The dual-core Huawei AX3 router will be available in South Africa from 1 December at a price of R1,499, while the quad-core model will go on sale in 2021.

Purchase your AX3 router from the Huawei Online Store between 1-6 December and you will receive a R200 voucher to spend on more great Huawei products.

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.