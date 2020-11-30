Get pure power with a Huawei MateBook from Technomobi

As one of the world’s leading tech companies, Huawei boasts a wide range of devices which cater to all users.

This includes powerful Windows PCs such as its exciting MateBook laptops, which are now available for pre-order from trusted South African tech store Technomobi.

The range includes three models – the MateBook D14, MateBook D15, and MateBook X Pro.

These laptops boast all the features you need for seamless entertainment and working while on the go.

MateBook D14 and D15

With powerful hardware and sleek designs at affordable prices, the MateBook D14 and D15 are the perfect productivity companions for students and young professionals.

These laptops sport AMD Ryzen 7 3500U processors, 8GB of RAM, Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics, and 512GB PCIe SSDs, making for impressive performance under demanding workloads.

Their batteries provide more than enough power to keep you working throughout the day, too, and with the compact 65W USB-C charger you can fill them back up to around 50% in just 30 minutes.

All the capabilities of these workhorses can then be enjoyed thoroughly on their stunning IPS FullView displays – measuring 14-inches on the D14, and 15.6-inches on the D15.

These screens feature narrow bezels that provide high screen-to-body ratios for immersive, uninterrupted viewing experiences.

MateBook X Pro

Shoppers in the market for a premium laptop do not have to look any further than the MateBook X Pro.

This flagship device offers top-end hardware that includes an Intel Core i7-10510U processor, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce MX250 graphics, and a 512GB SSD.

These components are packed into an elegant thin and light all-aluminium alloy chassis that measures just 14.6mm thick when closed – and tips the scale at only 1.33kg.

The MateBook X Pro’s combination of power and style make it the ideal laptop for power users – such as designers, engineers, content creators, programmers or even those looking for a standout device – like corporate and legal professionals.

Pre-order your Huawei MateBook today

You can pre-order Huawei’s MateBook range from the Technomobi online store at great prices today.

For even better value, the first 100 orders will receive a free Huawei 10-inch MediaPad T5 16GB tablet – worth R4,299.

Each purchase also includes a Huawei Bluetooth mouse, Microsoft Office 365, and the Huawei VIP service.

In addition, MateBook D14 and D15 buyers get a grey Huawei Swift backpack, while the MateBook X Pro comes with an elegant Huawei Classic backpack.

The MateBook X also ships with Windows 10 Professional.

Click here to browse the full range at Technomobi or select one of the deals below.

Huawei MateBook D14 – R17,499

Huawei MateBook D15 – R15,999

Huawei MateBook X Pro – R34,999

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.