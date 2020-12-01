Tebogo Malope shares his experience on the Galaxy S20 FE pro-grade camera

According to Android Police, the Galaxy S20 FE could be the best phone of 2020.

The recently released smartphone includes innovations Galaxy fans asked for.

Amazingly, even though the Galaxy S20 FE is packed with Samsung’s leading flagship features, it’s surprisingly affordable.

It includes first-in-category innovations such as a 120Hz display, pro-grade cameras and immense battery life.

The device caught the attention of renowned filmmaker Tebogo Malope, who has grown a reputation for being the voice for African narratives.

The award-winning filmmaker, recognised for directing Africa’s first Netflix original series, has received every award possible for his commercials and music videos in South Africa, even shooting a music video with the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

With his experience with the S20 range, we asked him how the Fan Edition stacks up to the rest of the range.

“Samsung clearly listened to the fans with the Galaxy S20 FE,” said Malope.

“Firstly, as a director, I always look at the camera first. The prograde AI-enabled cameras are a big plus. After all, these days, taking pictures or videos and sharing them is the best way to express yourself.”

“The Galaxy S20 FE brings a pro-grade camera along with the 32MP selfie Camera including tetra-binning technology that lets you instantly capture a post-worthy picture.”

“Better still, with Galaxy S20 FE’s large image sensors including multi-frame processing, you can take richer, more vibrant images, even in low light so you can simply snap and go.”

“I loved the fact that with Night mode multi-frame processing with AI frame integration you can stabilise motion in-shot while you record.”

“I know we are all social distancing right now but when the crowds come back, the Galaxy S20 FE’s powerful 30X Space Zoom is a win. It lets you capture a crown from a distance and then zoom in on one area. From there, editing and sharing photos and video is a breeze.”

“The fact that it has a 4,500mAh battery that keeps you going as you create your magic is another big bonus. This device is a star in the making!”

This article was published in partnership with Samsung.