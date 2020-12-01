Get the WhatsApp Business API free for 90 days

The tech-savvy customers of today no longer want to talk to businesses via conventional communication channels.

They want direct and fast access to support at the click of a button or the tap of their smartphone, and demand responses at near-instant turnaround times.

As the world’s most popular messaging app, there is no better solution to serve these needs than WhatsApp.

Research has shown that 68% of customers enjoy better service via WhatsApp.

In addition, 59% of customers use messaging to make purchases, while 55% said messaging a business makes them feel personally connected to it.

WhatsApp allows you to exceed customer expectations by facilitating efficient, personalised 24/7 quality service, which can be supplemented through the sharing of images and videos.

Moreover, it allows you to send personalised and effective notifications at the right time, share the latest updates on products and services continuously, and re-engage customers with new offerings, it also boosts sales.

In addition, you can reach numerous customers at once – allowing for faster conversion rates.

WhatsApp Business App vs API

When speaking about WhatsApp for Business, it is important to distinguish between the WhatsApp Business App and the API.

The App – which is available for free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store – is well-suited for self-employed individuals and small business owners.

However, medium and large businesses with significantly larger customer bases require more advanced solutions.

The WhatsApp Business API offers a wide range of features for optimal interaction and customer experience management by multiple support agents.

The features you get with the WhatsApp Business API that are not available on the free app include the following:

Multi-agent access via professional software

Onboarding program

Unlimited number of users

24/7 CM.com support

GDPR compliancy

User management

Quality monitoring

Chatbot integration

Conversation automation

The image below shows a direct comparison of the app and API.

CM.com’s WhatsApp Business API

CM.com is a global leader in cloud software for conversational commerce that enables businesses to deliver a superior customer experience.

You can get CM.com’s WhatsApp Business API solution free for 90 days included with their / its Customer Contact software and/or Chatbot.

The Customer Contact software provides an omnichannel dashboard that allows you to easily manage all your WhatsApp conversations, supplemented by advanced statistics with valuable insights.

With its Chatbot, your business gets automated WhatsApp engagement with customers to take the burden of handling simple, frequently asked queries off your agents.

This enables them to dedicate more time to deal with complex grievances and high-priority cases.

Choose CM.com

Join more than 10,000 companies in recruitment, education, ecommerce, logistics, travel, utility, and more industries that are successfully using the CM.com conversational solution included with the WhatsApp Business API.

Click here to claim your free 90-day CM.com WhatsApp Business API package now.

This article was published in partnership with CM.com.