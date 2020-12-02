Microsoft ESD – The best way to run a more efficient office

Digital transactions are increasing at an exponential rate as organisations move away from traditional boxed software solutions.

Electronic Software Distribution (ESD) has revolutionised the ways that organisations buy software, as they can now do everything online.

ESD enables organisations to make digital purchases in a secure and instant manner with ease.

All the organisation needs to do is make an online payment for the product – the activation key and digital license will be emailed immediately, and you can instantly download the purchased software.

This cuts out any middleman and allowing you to get to work quickly, avoiding the possibility of stock issues and delivery problems.

The benefits of being an ESD reseller

The rise of ESD has provided a great opportunity for resellers.

Because you do not need to have any physical inventory, ESD provides a significantly more efficient reselling process.

This allows you to focus on marketing and customer service, and to prioritise effective payment models and solutions that provide more benefits to the customer.

Additionally, the ease with which customers can receive and install their software means it is much easier to drive customer demand and action – ultimately resulting in increased sales.

Resellers can also offer an increased portfolio of products, as there are fewer logistical steps and requirements in the ESD reselling process.

Microsoft ESD

Microsoft’s Windows operating system and Office suites are all available through ESD, and there are already 60,000 resellers who have migrated to selling digital licenses for these products.

If you would like to take advantage of the excellent opportunities that ESD provides, Mustek can make this a reality.

Mustek enables you to resell the following Microsoft products through ESD:

Office Home and Business 2019

Office Home and Student 2019

Office Professional 2019

Microsoft 365 Family

Microsoft 365 Personal

Windows 10 Pro

Windows 10 Home

If you are interested in becoming a Microsoft ESD reseller, click here.