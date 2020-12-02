Building a framework for continuous compliance

The Obsidian Systems Testing Automation Compliance Observability (TACO) is a continuous security compliance auditing tool that provides your organisation with complete visibility through an integrated dashboard.

Using TACO, we enable you to create the framework and methodology required to test your compliance levels in a unified manner.

This innovative framework delivers an automated environment which can redefine how your organisation approaches security audits and related compliance measures.

While this is not a silver bullet which you can implement and forget about, it does provide you with the methodology you need to drive compliance in an automated manner throughout your business.

Development level

As the framework is structured around managing compliance on a development level, you can write all your compliance code using TACO.

The framework tests this code to ensure it ticks the relevant boxes – and you do not need to be a developer to do this as the intuitive TACO interface makes the process as user-friendly as possible.

Security, like so many other integral functions in the organisation, must also be consistently provisioned and organic in its implementation.

Therefore, as the IT environment grows and leverages more innovative technology, so too must your security audits become more dynamic and adapt to requirements.

Fortunately, TACO can speak to any security environment, whether it is in the cloud or hosted on-premise on legacy infrastructure.

Our focus is on making your security audits seamless and to achieve this we provide you with a checklist so you can manage the remediation.

TACO also enforces best practices to eliminate the risk of security misconfigurations.

Continuous compliance versus periodic auditing

Due to the complexity involved with compliance auditing, many organisations only end up managing this critical process once a year.

The problem with this is that it results in at least two weeks of intensive work trying to ensure everything is up to standard.

With TACO, however, getting audited compliance results does not have to be a chore.

Instead, its integrated and automated value proposition sees it delivering continuous auditing.

Continuous Compliance translates to performing a 20,000-point compliance check – which would usually require about two weeks – every 20 minutes.

Additionally, TACO delivers alerts to inform you of any red flags in the compliance process and is a game-changer for South African organisations.

Another significant advantage of the Obsidian TACO tool is that it automatically creates a report of everything that happened on the system to empower your security consultants with the knowledge they need to optimise your compliance and auditing.

This makes it the obvious solution for your organisation’s compliance needs.

