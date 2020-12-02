A glimmer of hope for SMEs in search of funds

“Within 48 hours, we had the R250 000 finance we needed.” – Mpho Masemola, M6T Finance Manager

The devastation of the unexpected lockdown pandemic has significantly impacted the 250,000 small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) that were estimated to be operating in the country before lockdown.

Today, a sobering study by the Global Entrepreneurship Network reports that almost 55,000 of those SMMEs will not survive the year.

But as business returns to normal now that lockdown restrictions are slowly being lifted, there is a glimmer of hope for the future of SMEs.

“People have the perception that there’s no funding for small businesses, but VodaLend is there and has a simple process. Not only did they give us funding, they showed their human side during the COVID pandemic and offered us a three-month payment holiday because our revenue had decreased as a result of reduced volumes in international trade,” said Mpho Masemola the Finance Manager of M6T, a small business that successfully found the funding they required from VodaLend.

Quintin Van Vuuren, Executive Head of Lending at Vodacom Financial Services, firmly believes that VodaLend can make a difference in the lives of many business owners, just as it did for M6T.

He said, “We initially set out to disrupt the traditional financial services industry by providing funding to benefit SMEs. Being able to provide funding to businesses that need it has been deeply rewarding. VodaLend is committed to play integral role in bringing financial solutions to SMEs.”

No paperwork or complex applications – Just funding tailored for you

Efficient online application process – Simply enter some basic details about you and your business here . We aim to get you approved in minutes.

– Simply enter some basic details about you and your business . We aim to get you approved in minutes. Get your answer in minutes – You will be provided a decision within minutes – no paperwork, no waiting, no commitment. Then you decide if you’d like to continue.

– You will be provided a decision within minutes – no paperwork, no waiting, no commitment. Then you decide if you’d like to continue. Funding in 24 hours – Get the funds in your business bank account within 24 hours and repay in standard instalments.

Get your business funded fast with VodaLend

The VodaLend | Business Funding was perfectively positioned to step-in during the pandemic and assisted many businesses with their cash flow. Most importantly, VodaLend will continue to do so now that lockdown restrictions are lifted and well into the future.

This article was published in partnership with VodaLend.