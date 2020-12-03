SqwidNet named a finalist for the Best Use of Technology Award in the 6th Future of HR Awards 2020

SqwidNet is delighted to announce that they have been selected as a finalist for this year’s Future of HR Awards.

The Future of HR Awards celebrates candidates who represent the best in the Human Resources Management (HR) profession in South Africa.

In response to the global pandemic, the awards have become a virtual event.

The virtual summit brings together industry leaders to recognise individuals, teams, and organisations for their outstanding achievements in people management by showcasing strategies and practices that deliver direct impact on business performance and innovations that set new standards for the industry.

“We are excited to have been named as a finalist for the Best Use of Technology Award, and we believe this would not have been possible without our channel partners who played an enormous role,” said Phathizwe Malinga, Managing Director at SqwidNet.

“We believe in driving innovation through IoT, and that there is a lot more that can be done to make a difference by using technology to better lives,” Malinga said.

“The pandemic has altered the way we work and an innovative approach to technology, systems, and management of human capital has become more important than ever,” explained Topco Media CEO, Ralf Fletcher.

“That is why we believe it is imperative to recognise the companies and individuals such as SqwidNet who are transforming HR and enacting meaningful change,” Fletcher said.

The Future of HR Award winners will be announced on the evening of 26 November 2020 at the virtual award ceremony.

SqwidNet encourages every professional and organisation to put forward their success stories in the field of HR. Share your story here.

About SqwidNet

SqwidNet was launched in November 2016 as the Sigfox operator in South Africa. SqwidNet is driving innovation through a nation-wide IoT network that is low-cost and low-power.

With its growing partner network, SqwidNet gives businesses access to an IoT ecosystem that brings their assets to life.

The company began through a partnership between Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) and global IoT operator Sigfox. Sigfox today has a presence in over 70 countries and covers over 1.3-billion people with its global network, allowing Sigfox Ready devices to roam at no extra cost.

The SqwidNet network currently covers over 90% of the South African population, enabling millions of physical devices to be connected to the digital world.

For more information, please visit www.sqwidnet.com.

This article was published in partnership with SqwidNet.