Why Maps Maponyane rates the Galaxy S20 FE Single Take to capture every moment

Earlier this year, Samsung introduced the powerful Galaxy S20 series, which features top-of-the-line flagship innovations that are immensely popular.

However, Samsung is committed to delivering flagship experiences to even more consumers, so they listened to fan feedback and created the Galaxy S20 FE – a smartphone with Samsung’s leading premium features that’s surprisingly affordable.

It’s now become a smartphone sensation in 2020 – a device that includes first-in-category innovations such as a 120Hz display, prograde cameras and immense battery life – at a price nobody expected.

As a television presenter, philanthropist and entrepreneur Maps Maponyane knows all about giving his best no matter what.

For him, photography is a major passion so we asked him how the Galaxy S20 FE rises to the challenge:

“Single Take is something I really enjoy, which is now in the Galaxy S20 FE. I love photography and try and capture the most of a scene like at an event or launch but Single Take gives me more options,” said Maponyane.

“I simply shoot the scene once and get multiple options created automatically by AI. You can now shoot for up to 15 seconds and let your phone do the magic of creating a variety of videos, photos and more. With three cameras on the rear, you can also get that professional, #nofilter-worthy shot with ease.”

“Simply frame up the scene with the Wide-angle Camera, then go wider with the Ultra Wide Camera or zoom in up with 3x Optical Zoom on the Telephoto Camera. That’s amazing!”

“Night Mode is also important to me, as that’s the time when I am usually very active especially with presenter duties at functions.”

“With the Galaxy S20 FE’s massive dual-pixel sensor, you get vivid, clear night photos. The rear camera on Galaxy S20 FE adjusts to pull in light even when it’s dark so your shots come out detailed and colourful.”

“Overall, I know Galaxy fans will be impressed by the triple camera system and other innovations as much as I am.”

The images shown are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product. Product specifications may vary by country, region, model, and carrier. Internet speeds vary as per service provider and connection.

This article was published in partnership with Samsung.