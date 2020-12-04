Aruba Central offers the ultimate remote working solution

The national lockdown has forced businesses to be flexible as employees have needed to work from home.

It has become clear, however, that businesses need a comprehensive networking solution that enables them to continue operating even if their employees need to work remotely.

Aruba Central solves this challenge through the industry’s only cloud-native command centre for all-in-one LAN, WLAN, VPN, and SD-WAN operations across remote, campus, branch, and data centre locations.

Key features

Aruba Central is a cloud-native solution which offers several major benefits.

It allows you to deliver a comprehensive in-office experience to your employees who need to work from home on either a temporary or permanent basis.

All data and controls are visible and accessible through a single pane of glass, making it easy for you to manage your network configurations, device inventory, security policies, and site installations across all locations.

It is also incredibly easy to set up as end users do not need to do anything on their devices – all actions are executed by your network team through the Aruba Central interface. This means it is easy to give your employees instant remote access to your networks.

The Aruba Central solution is also highly scalable and flexible, allowing it to be used across large and small remote network situations, and it is easy to add to your required capacity.

Additionally, Aruba Central-managed access points can establish IAP-VPN tunnels to an on-premises-managed mobility controller, which makes it much easier for businesses that are in the process of migrating to the cloud to scale their remote working capabilities quickly.

How it works

Aruba Central is a single pane of glass through which configuration, deployment, changes, and maintenance happens.

Zero Touch Provisioning (ZTP) gets new infrastructure devices up and running with ease.

Configuration parameters are centrally defined for Aruba access points (Instant or Micro-branch), switches, VPN users and gateways, and are automatically downloaded as your device boots up.

Each device connects to Aruba Central and automatically receives its running configuration, regardless of location.

The integrated installer app allows you to delegate the installation and deployment of devices to a trusted resource or third-party service provider.

The app lets you define the access privileges of an installer and track the onboarding process as devices are scanned and added to the assigned network.

The Aruba 500 series access points support Wi-Fi 6, which offers a secure and reliable connection with low latency.

Other optional extras that can be added to this solution include:

Aruba ClearPass Device Insight – Which offers full spectrum visibility of your network connected devices.

– Which offers full spectrum visibility of your network connected devices. Aruba SD-WAN – Which simplifies branch operations and optimises WAN management.

Which simplifies branch operations and optimises WAN management. HPE GreenLake for Aruba – Which combines network-as-a-service functionality and Aruba products into a single monthly payment.

All connections through Aruba access points are also encrypted using the latest standards, while Aruba’s Policy Enforcement Firewall (PEF) extracts information about user role, device type, application, and network location.

This ensures your connections are secured and this data is only available on a need-to-know basis.

Click here to read more about Aruba, supplied by Tarsus Distribution

This article was published in partnership with Tarsus Distribution.