Unlocking more products sets with Dell Technologies and Pinnacle ICT

Living in an intensely data-driven world where access to information is required within milliseconds, real-time analytics are driven by machine learning and artificial intelligence is at the core of decision-making, effective data is a critical component to a successful business.

Dell Technologies provides clients with several cost-saving benefits, inducing – centralised management; operations efficiency; and optimized performance.

With Pinnacle now having access to the full range of products, the value-added services provided to their customers will be even greater.

It is exciting to see that a Tier 1 vendor such as Dell Technologies has taken the step to level the playing field for all distributors within Southern Africa, while in return increasing Dell Technologies market share as this will be open various new opportunities for their distributors by reaching a broader customer base.

Pinnacle is now classified as a Dell Technologies CSSN Distributor and have access to quote on and provide the full EMC range of Storage products. This includes Client, Server, Storage and Networking.

Being a committed and valued Dell Technologies distributor for numerous years, Pinnacle has been strongly focused on providing enterprise solutions to their customers.

Over the past two years Pinnacle has put great effort into growing their enterprise portfolio with their Pinnacle Enterprise Solutions stack (known as PinnES), in which Dell Technologies has played a prominent role.

With the strong demand on enterprise solutions and accelerated demands due to the global pandemic, Pinnacle has invested in upskilling and training their staff with various certifications and qualifications, in order to be able to provide the best solutions our skilled technical expertise with compliments the new extended product set.

Our technical teams provide the technical know-how on Data Centre Networking, High End Storage, Hyper Converged Infrastructure, Datea Protection, Campus Networking and Security – to name just a few and will further expand with the latest Dell Technologies offering.

Pinnacle is extremely proud to have a highly skilled Dell Enterprise team who possess extensive years of experience within the industry and are equipped to assist their clients to the highest degree.

Most excitingly, the product sets unlocked by this announcement include:

PowerStore – the ground breaking new PowerStore offers unparalleled flexibility for today’s infrastructure.

Dubbed as the future of storage, this uniquely adaptable infrastructure platform complements and extends your existing investments, eliminating traditional trade-offs in performance, scalability, and storage efficiency, with a data-centric, intelligent, and adaptable infrastructure that transforms and mobilizes both traditional and modern workloads.

VxRail – a fully integrated, pre-configured and pre-tested VMware hyperconverged system delivering virtualisation, compute and storage all in one appliance.

VxRail, powered by Dell EMC PowerEdge server platforms and VxRail HCI System Software, features the next-generation technology to future proof your infrastructure and enable integration across the VMware ecosystem.

Advanced VMware hybrid cloud integration and automation simplifies deployment of a secure VxRail cloud infrastructure.

Unity – virtual storage application, known as the no compromise midrange storage platform which has been designed for performance, optimised for efficiency and built for a multi-cloud world.

Power Protect Data Domain – the Ultimate Protection Storage appliance.

Protect and manage your data with a fast, secure and most efficient protection storage appliance to simplify and obtain operational efficiencies for multi-cloud workloads.

PowerProtect DD Series appliances are the next generation of Data Domain, from the #1 Purpose-Built Backup Appliance Vendor, now setting the bar for data management from edge to core to cloud.

Isilon – store, manage and protect unstructured data with efficiency and massive scalability.

Isilon is the industry’s #1 family of scale-out network-attached storage systems, designed for demanding enterprise file workloads. Choose from all-flash, hybrid and archive NAS platforms.

Contact [email protected] for all your Dell Technologies needs.

This article was published in partnership with Pinnacle Dell.