The new Nokia 8.3 5G now available in South Africa – elevate your creativity with a truly global 5G smartphone

Nokia 8.3 5G – the new 00 agent phone in the upcoming No Time To Die movie and the first 5G Nokia smartphone – brings new levels of connectivity with advanced 5G network compatibility* and a powerful PureView quad-camera imaging solution making every video epic​.

Showcasing the commitment to security, speed and innovation by meeting the demands of the world’s toughest customers – MI6 agents – the Nokia 8.3 5G is the smartphone of choice by the newest 00 agent in the upcoming James Bond movie No Time To Die, coming in 2021.

Unleash your inner content creator​

The first Nokia smartphone to premiere ZEISS Cinema capture and editor app, the Nokia 8.3 5G lets you make every video epic and shoot like a pro with stand-out movie-like effects.

You can easily add anamorphic and blue flares to your footage for an effortlessly epic look and share your stunning 4K videos with 5G.

Shoot your content in 21:9 cinematic format and use professional colour grading on the device to change the style of your videos.

​Master your night shots with the super pixel powered wide-angle sensor in Night video mode.

The Nokia 8.3 5G’s large super pixels in Night video mode help reveal more details and a brighter image with less noise. The video HDR allows to capture a high dynamic range of contrast, so you can see even more.

Take your Nokia 8.3 5G with you to your next adventure and get smooth video with Action Cam mode. And with immersive 360-degree sound OZO audio recording you can get true-to-life spatial accuracy.

With a PureView quad camera with ZEISS Optics, the Nokia 8.3 5G gives you a camera to capture it all. Shoot phenomenal close-ups, epic landscapes, vibrant portraits and everything in-between.

The 64MP camera delivers extraordinary detail and sensitivity through pixel pinning technology.

You can capture close ups in breath-taking detail using the macro camera and beautiful portraits with ZEISS Bokeh using the depth sensor.

Pristine Nordic design with the best of Android​

Inspired by its Finnish roots, the Nokia 8.3 5G has all the hallmarks of Nordic design, including its Polar Night colour inspired by the arctic sky.

The Nokia 8.3 5G’s rear cover is created with a metallization technology with a signature light refraction pattern that lets colours blend to resemble the Northern Lights.

The Nokia 8.3 5G combines the power button and fingerprint sensor for a smoother and more seamless way to access your phone.

Plus, your Nokia 8.3 5G will just keep getting better, coming with a guaranteed two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

The Nokia 8.3 5G 8GB/128GB configuration is available from Takealot from R13,999.

*The Nokia 8.3 5G supports 5G NR sub-6 bands deployed in multiple regions. Note: speed and availability of 5G service varies across countries and carriers. Check with your carrier for availability and details about their 5G offerings.

This article was published in partnership with Nokia.