Partnership with Logicalis SA empowers food producer to take Quantum leap

Quantum Foods, the South African diversified feeds and poultry company, has taken a significant step in its digital transformation journey by signing a milestone contract with Logicalis SA for managed IT services as an extensive outsourcing project.

The agreement is set to move the agriculture producer into a new phase of information technology efficiency and to position them well in an increasingly competitive local and international market.

Increasing efficiency

As an essential facilitator of the agricultural industry and as a significant producer of animal feed, eggs and broilers, Quantum Foods and its customers are set to benefit from the innovation and next generation thinking brought by the depth of Logicalis SA.

As a leading provider of global IT solutions and managed services, Logicalis has deep expertise in providing cutting edge managed IT services to clients in a wide variety of sectors.

“Of the providers we considered for this work, Logicalis was a stand-out candidate,” stated Michiel van Niekerk, CIO at Quantum Foods.

“Their effort to obtain a detailed understanding of our businesses requirements, transparent approach and energetic and knowledgeable executive team positioned them as the preferred outsourcing and digital transformation partner for Quantum Foods,” he continued.

Digitally transforming the food chain

With the critical role that it plays in society, ensuring that the food production sector is operating at peak performance from an information technology perspective is a focus area of Logicalis.

“We consider this a huge win for Logicalis SA,” says Frikkie Grobler, CEO at Logicalis SA.

“This partnership will expand our footprint in South Africa and is a massive step in supporting the transformation of the agricultural sector, not only in South Africa but also in key markets on the African continent.”

“We have other key clients in the food production sector and leading such important businesses into the cloud is exactly what we mean when we describe ourselves as architects of change,” he added, noting that Quantum Foods has operations in Mozambique, Zambia and Uganda.

In a further vote of confidence, the Technology & Services Industry Association has also endorsed the deal.

“It is truly inspiring that big and important South African businesses have truly embraced the need for a clear focus on accelerating their digital strategies,” commented VP and Managing Director of Service Delivery Research, George Humphrey.

“We are particularly impressed by the calibre of partner that Quantum Foods has selected as their provider for managed IT services, as Logicalis South Africa are certainly a forerunner in the digital transformation space. This news bodes well for technological advancement in Southern Africa.”

Primed for growth

“At Logicalis SA, we pride ourselves in supporting some of the most important businesses in the country,” said Grobler.

“Quantum Foods is an important strategic player in the supply of eggs, animal feed and broilers to the country’s big poultry producers, and consequently to South Africa’s food production.”

“We are excited to join forces with them, and we are looking forward to helping their business achieve their objectives with our exceptional solutions.”

This article was published in partnership with Logicalis.