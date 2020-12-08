Why a Huawei MateBook is the perfect gift for Christmas

A powerful laptop is one of the greatest tools for working or consuming entertainment from wherever you are.

Therefore you will find no better gift for family and friends this Christmas than a Huawei MateBook.

The MateBook range consists of the mid-range MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 models, as well as the premium MateBook X Pro.

These machines offer the latest hardware, tasteful designs, and an abundance of useful features made for all users.

Compact designs, stunning displays

The MateBooks sport compact form-factors and lightweight bodies that make them easy to carry and place where you require.

The MateBook X Pro, for example, weighs just 1.33kg and measures only 14.6mm thin.

These thin-and-light designs are further complemented by immersive displays with thin bezels.

The MateBook D models feature Full HD IPS panels with high brightness and vivid colour, while the MateBook X Pro offers even more.

Its 3K display delivers crips detail with 100% of the sRGB colour gamut covered, and supports touch capability for easy navigation.

Fast performance and long-lasting power

These laptops have no shortage of power, with quad-core processors boasting high clock speeds.

The MateBook D laptops come equipped with either the AMD Ryzen 5 3500U or Ryzen 7 3700U chips, two highly-popular options for mid-tier laptops.

The Ryzen 5 configurations feature 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage, while the Ryzen 7 variants get 16GB RAM alongside a 512GB SSD.

The MateBook X Pro takes matters to the next level with one of the fastest laptop processors on the market – the Core i7-10510U – combined with an Nvidia MX250 graphics card with 4GB video memory.

All three laptops offer excellent battery life, too, providing power for several hours of use while unplugged.

Charging is then made simple and convenient thanks to the compact 65W USB-C charger which can easily fit into your pocket.

Useful features and excellent security

The MateBooks feature built-in fingerprint readers in their power buttons for added security.

This allows for unlocking of the device without the need to create and remember complicated passwords.

The pop-up webcam – which is embedded in one of the keyboard buttons – provides great peace of mind that no unwelcome guests are snooping in on your activities.

Whenever you need to use it, you can hit the button and the camera will rise to the occasion. Once done, you can tuck it away.

Buy your MateBook today

The full MateBook range is available from the Huawei Online Store – starting from R13,499.

Select your preferred model by clicking on one of the links below.

Huawei MateBook D 14 – Starting from R13,499

Huawei MateBook D 15 – Starting from R13,499

Huawei MateBook X Pro – R34,999

This article was published in partnership with Huawei.