Hype – The new online tech store that offers unmatched value

South African startup Hype, has created a secure, responsive and efficient online channel that is focused on the marketing and selling of trusted tech brands.

Having entered the South African online retail marketplace space in 2020, the ecommerce website’s goal is to manage leading brands in the online retail space at the best possible price.

This model provides a welcomed solution for customers, as well as local distributors and manufacturers who are struggling to remain competitive in the digital arena.

What Hype offers suppliers

While creating an online presence is top priority for most organisations, developing an impactful website that successfully meets your customers’ needs and expectations is incredibly time-consuming and costly.

Hype provides a platform that helps market, represent, and master the sales of brands accurately, at highly competitive retail prices, with little to no extra effort required from the supplier.

What Hype takes care of:

Facilitating customer payments, returns, parcel tracking and order fulfillment

Arranging couriers and ensuring they deliver timeously

Secure, fast and mobile-first ecommerce design that takes advantage of best practices and the latest technology

Systems integration to represent your brands stock availability and product information accurately

Payment methods that use the latest and most secure technologies available including Ozow, Visa, Mastercard and Zapper

Hype stands out from competing online marketplaces by providing an effortless systems integration approach and a willingness to go above and beyond to protect and grow their supplier partnerships.

With the events of 2020 being a catalyst for digital change and transformation, some distributors have already taken advantage of partnering with Hype to represent their renowned brands. Current brands include:

What Hype offers customers

Choosing to shop online can be an incredibly hard decision for customers to make, with the return process often being difficult, long and – at times – unsuccessful.

With this in mind, Hype offers a customer-centric shopping experience, where the primary objective is ensuring customers get what they pay for – and more.

Every brand and product featured on the website is carefully selected and recommended by Hype to guarantee customers won’t be disappointed with their purchase.

Hype strives to be just a phone call away to timeoulously respond to and resolve any queries or concerns customers may have.

Delivery is fast and reliable with orders being delivered within 24–48 hours under normal circumstances, a feature that should be expected of any reputable online store today.

To add to the exceptional customer service, great pricing and quick delivery, Hype also offers free delivery for orders over R750, a loyalty programme, and a flexible refund policy.

Experience a diverse range, highly competitive pricing, and reliable delivery. Shop today at hype.co.za for unmatched value and the customer service you deserve.

This article was published in partnership with Hype.