Travel with confidence this December – Fly Singapore Airlines

Singapore Airlines is happy to announce that it has resume flights from Johannesburg to Singapore, with three flights operating every week.

With over 70 years in the industry, the airline has consistently been voted as one of the best in the world – which means passengers can look forward to impeccable service in flight.

If you plan to travel soon, please check the travel advisories for all countries in your itinerary to ensure that the latest requirements are met. Please refer to the link below for details.

Being cognisant of the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline has stepped up its cleaning measures and introduced new ones designed to safeguard passengers’ well-being.

Precautionary measures taken include enhanced cleaning and rigorous disinfecting regimes – before, during, and after flights – as well as meaningful innovations to minimise contact.

Before you take flight

At Singapore Changi Airport, as well as most airports around the world, hand sanitisers are made available at common areas for travellers’ use.

High-touch surfaces such as baggage trays are cleaned and disinfected more frequently, too.

Passengers and staff – including those with Singapore Airlines – are required to undergo temperature screening, practise safe distancing, and wear a face mask based on local regulatory requirements.

Singapore Airlines passengers can also check in online or via the SingaporeAir mobile app 48 hours to 90 minutes before flight departure.

If you are departing from Singapore, you may use the app to generate your mobile boarding pass and print your bag tags at the self-service kiosks at selected airports.

Onboard measures

In-flight interventions include providing passengers with a complimentary SIA Care Kit comprising a face mask, hand sanitiser, and disinfectant surface wipe.

All passengers above the age of six must wear a face mask throughout the flight due to regulatory requirements, except while eating and drinking.

Every aircraft in the Singapore Airlines Group fleet is equipped with HEPA filters as well, which remove more than 99.9% of the microbes in the air.

Cabin air is also refreshed every two to three minutes throughout the flight.

Headsets, headrest covers, pillow covers, bedsheets, and blankets are replaced after every flight.

Similarly, you can be assured of fresh linen on every flight. These are washed at high temperatures to disinfect them after every use.

More routes are expected to be added in January, with bookings now open to several destinations – including Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth, Auckland, Bangkok, Brisbane, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, and Osaka.

With its Promise of Care, Singapore Airlines looks forward to welcoming you onboard soon.

