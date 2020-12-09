Sports Betting – More than just about choosing a winner or loser

With online traditional casino games being considered illegal for many years, the online betting market in South Africa has been dominated by sports betting sites such as World Sports Betting.

Established in 2002, World Sports Betting has grown from strength to strength and today its name is associated with world-class sports and horse racing events.

It has been the official betting partner of Lions Rugby for the past three years and is the betting powerhouse behind the EFC – South Africa’s premier mixed martial arts organisation.

Marketing Director of World Sports Betting Ryno Du Plessis explained that the markets are all but limitless when it comes to betting in South Africa.

“The most popular betting sport in South Africa is still soccer, but at World Sports Betting we offer betting on everything from tennis to golf to the more obscure sports like bowling and even pool and snooker,” said Du Plessis.

More than just winning or losing

Sports Betting for recreation can be fun and can create a feeling of winning “with” your favourite teams and players.

However, it is about more than just who wins or loses the game, match, or fight.

For example, in football games punters get to wager on things like the timing of goals, the number of goals, and the first stoppage in play.

In fighting sports such as boxing and MMA they can place a bet on the method of victory, while cricket fans can even bet on who the top batsman or bowler will be.

With a myriad of other possibilities, the sports viewing experience is made all the more interesting.

Bet on anything

World Sports Betting offers bets on all kinds of events, and is not only limited to physical, more conventional sports.

E-sports fans will be happy to know that betting is also offered on all major e-sport tournaments from around the world.

This includes matches with titles like Counter Strike, FIFA, DOTA and Rainbow Six.

Not a fan of any sports? No problem.

World Sports Betting even lets you bet on the weather for your home town, or on the outcome of your favourite reality TV show.

Get betting today

Live casino games were also recently legalised in South Africa and World Sports Betting is currently offering the biggest selection of these games of any betting house.

For more on World Sports Betting, its CSI projects, sponsorships, and unique product offerings, visit www.wsb.co.za.

Disclaimer

World Sports Betting is licensed with the Gauteng Gaming Board. No Under 18s permitted to gamble. Winners know when to stop. Call the National Responsible Gambling Programme toll-free help line at 0800 006 008 for assistance.

This article was published in partnership with World Sports Betting.