How to grow your telecommunications business

Leading Telecom Service Providers continue to face the most disruptive market conditions in decades.

Large operators continue to compete aggressively by growing their market share and subscriber base while new entrants and substitute products seem to pop up everywhere.

A review of these challenges and growth patterns suggests that telco business growth is the result of two key factors — Customer Lifetime Value (CLV) and existing client retention – both driving the ultimate goal of increasing the Customer Relationship Experience (CRx).

CLV considers the customer as an income stream, so instead of viewing the customer’s purchases as individual transactions, the strategic focus changes to creating an ongoing series of profitable transactions.

These ongoing transactions are facilitated through CRx practices and strategies, with the success of CRM (customer relationship management) activities being measured by improvements in the CLV.

Ideally, a potential purchaser, sometimes referred to as a prospect, progresses through a series of CRx stages that sees them ultimately become a loyal customer which provides high CLV (see Figure 1 below).

Before a purchaser moves up to becoming a loyal customer, there is a point at which they can churn.

The red line shows the likelihood of churn at the lower levels. Note that as prospects progress up the ladder, they are less likely to churn, but impact will be higher if they do.

Customer lifetime value and relationship experience

There is a cost to progressing a customer from prospect to partner and not everyone can or should make it to the top of the ladder.

Analysis is required to determine how far a client justifies the investment to progress up the ladder.

Customer Lifetime Value Analysis (see Figure 2) facilitates that decision-making.

CLV orientations are particularly useful when customers have been subscribers for many years.

The longer they are subscribers, the higher the cost of ignoring their needs.

Telco Service Providers therefore routinely work with subscribers to integrate CLV into their marketing plans alongside NPS and other customer feedback techniques.

Customer relationship experience (CRx)

CRx is another metric that Telco businesses should consider when planning for future growth and projecting profitability proformas.

Telcos should implement strategies to increase their CRx, especially since the cost to retain an existing customer is substantially less than acquiring a new customer.

See the figure below for more information.

