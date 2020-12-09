Data: translating the terabytes into the tangible

As data-centric roles become more prevalent, they also become more critical.

Businesses today are generating more data than ever, but legacy systems, data silos and ineffective digital feedback loops mean that much of this data’s value remains unrealised.

“Currently, only 20 percent of businesses believe they have a mature data management strategy – but this is not just a technology problem, it starts with company culture. Businesses need a culture that focuses on data management and analytics,” says Johannes Kanis, Cloud and Enterprise Business Group Lead – Microsoft South Africa.

A culture underpinned by a clear data strategy that integrates a deep understanding of data needs across the business and the ability to collect, handle and classify data securely is the most effective way to turn volume into value.

This understanding and data handling capability needs to be supported by quality data to unlock its value – and the key lies in the combination of people, process and technology.

Data scientists, equipped with the latest solutions and streamlined processes able to collect the right data at the right time, and gather valuable insights that drive the business forward.

“It is one thing to have access to data, but businesses need the right decision makers to get the insights needed from that data,” says Kanis.

For data scientists, the tools of their craft lie at the heart of their ability to translate meaning from the data – to turn data lakes into tangible value by using the power of the cloud and big data analytics to drive agility and scalability.

Tools like Azure Synapse Analytics, which Microsoft has made available, help data scientists collect, reason over and gain real-time insights from vast amounts of data by bringing together capabilities such as data warehousing and big data into one analytics solution.

It breaks down the silos that exist between different data storage options in a company, establishes a digital feedback loop that uses data and intelligence to optimise operations, engage customers, empower employees and transform products, and connects data across all of an organisation’s systems.

“Data’s been said to be the new oil – and its value is immense, but only when the right people, processes and technology harness it for real-time insights that deliver business results,” says Kanis.

