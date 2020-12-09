Make your home safer and more convenient with smart technology

We live in a world of self-driving cars and miracle medical cures – welcome to the future.

With so many technological advancements rolling out on an almost daily basis, it’s easy to get left behind.

If you would like to keep moving with the times, then smart home living is your best bet.

This means upgrading your lifestyle as better systems are released, and staying up to date with the latest news and trends in science and technology.

While it may be impossible to implement or purchase every new piece of tech, you can begin by modernising your home.

Let your home think for itself

With so many smart products floating around, it’s difficult to know which of them to trust, or which of them are the smartest of the lot.

It is important to choose a consolidated system, one that can give you ease of access to different elements in your home from one central hub.

To take it a step further, choose a smart home solution that can perform tasks without you needing to lift a finger.

This could include adjusting the temperature in your home based on the weather conditions in your suburb, or having specific window blinds close at midday to avoid the harsh afternoon sun heating up your rooms to an uncomfortable temperature.

Update your heating and cooling

Fans, air conditioners, and heaters all take up a lot of energy. Higher electricity usage means you spend more money and negatively impact the environment too.

Smart home living means coming up with solutions such as automated heating and cooling, and even window dressings like blinds that will help to regulate the temperature within your home better.

New models of heaters and air conditioners may also consume less energy, so be sure to do your research before a purchase.

Better lighting

Something else that may drive those electricity bills up is the lighting within your house.

Longer-lasting fluorescent and LED lights are not as heavy on energy usage and work just as efficiently.

Look for systems which allow you to control your house’s entire lighting system from one application, this allows the lights to be switched off when not in use or forgotten.

Improve security

Most South Africans seek to improve the security in and outside their residences.

Smart technology simplifies such systems by allowing homeowners total control and access to their gates, garage doors, security beams, remotely. Allowing people in and de-activing beams is possible even when not at home.

You can also find motion sensors to give you real-time alerts of any unwanted guests in your home.

Smart Home automation

As the ultimate in modern living, smart home solutions allow you to integrate the above systems into one, easy interface.

Through your device of choice, such as a phone or tablet, you can remotely control your temperature, lighting, security beams, garage doors, driveway gates, automated blinds, and a host of other elements.

Automating these networks means that even without controlling them, your household runs on a predetermined routine, which frees your time up for what is really important.

MyPlace Smart Home Solutions is not only intuitive, but it streamlines your day-to-day living.

If you are seeking a smart home solution which seamlessly integrates with existing elements in your household, then why not a look at some of the incredible features MyPlace has to offer?

Click here to learn more about MyPlace Smart Home Solutions.

This article was published in partnership with Advantage Air.