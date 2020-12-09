Why fixed wireless broadband is the solution to your connectivity problems

Fibre Internet is great, but it is only available in South Africa’s major cities.

For the rest of the country, it is still possible to get a high-speed, reliable Internet connection – even in areas where there is no cellular signal.

This is thanks to fixed wireless broadband.

Fixed wireless providers make use of wireless technologies to provide a stable Internet connection to customers, including those who are out of range of cellular towers and do not have any wired Internet options.

Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs) operate under a central trade association, the Wireless Access Providers Association (WAPA), and cover the entire country – from large cities to rural areas like farms and townships.

These WISPs provide several major benefits compared to other connectivity solutions, particularly in rural areas without fibre or cellular connections.

This is because fixed wireless broadband is affordable, reliable, fast, and widely available.

This also makes it a great alternative to satellite Internet, which is often unstable and unreliable.

To learn more about how fixed wireless broadband works, watch the video below.

Find a provider

WAPA offers a great tool which makes it easy for you to find a WISP that can get you connected.

The Find a Provider tool lets you enter your address, or GPS co-ordinates, and request a WISP to contact you regarding connectivity options.

The great thing about this feature is that this request is sent out to all of WAPA’s members – which span over 250 entities – and it is therefore highly likely that someone will be able to offer you connectivity options.

This tool can be found here.

TV white space

Additionally, WAPA is working on determining the commercial feasibility of using TV white space in South Africa to provide affordable Internet access.

This follows the organisation receiving a $1-million grant from the US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA), which is enabling the organisation to run three pilot schemes across different terrain types: urban Gauteng, hilly KZN, and the flat plains of Limpopo.

WAPA will complete these trials in April 2021 and looks forward to publishing the results of this important investigation.

This testing is another way in which WAPA is dedicated to providing affordable, reliable Internet to all South Africans.

