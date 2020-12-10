VodaLend provides a diverse range of local SMEs up to R1.5 million in finance

VodaLend from Vodacom Financial Services offers businesses an ecosystem of convenient digital finance solutions that are specifically designed to be flexible, affordable and accessible to more people than ever before.

All applications are digital which means we can deliver quickly, effectively and adapt according to your needs.

The problem we were solving for is that South African SMEs face significant limitations when it comes to business financing. Lengthy manual application processes as well as complicated terms and conditions often derail those in search of a cash injection.

At VodaLend our core focus has been to create end-end digital experiences for all our lending products with the core purpose of driving financial inclusion.

We understand that to stimulate economic growth under the current economic climate, we must provide small business with quick and easy access to essential business finance.

Funding for businesses in all industries

The need for finance not limited to business in certain industries only. That’s is why VodaLend has proved its ability to provide funding across a diverse range of industries.

M6T Seal Cargo Services operates in the freight forwarding and customs clearing space. They tried to access funding the traditional way but to no avail. Until they came across VodaLend and within 48 hours had the R250,000 loan they needed.

When asked about his experience with VodaLend, Mpho Masemola, Finance Manager M6T said, “People have the perception that there is no funding for small businesses, but VodaLend is there, and has a simple application process.”

The Bread Box Bakery is one of the first small start-up businesses to receive funding from VodaLend.

“There is no doubt that VodaLend has made a material difference to our business. We have been able to expand our product range to include bread, cakes, rolls and desserts. The increase in business means we can employ more people and our customer base now includes both retail outlets in the area and corporate catering companies.”

“The VodaLend team as part of the funding programme has provided ongoing support and advice, which has been invaluable,” said The Bread Box Bakery’s founder, Matlhogonolo Ledwaba.

Do you have enough capital for accelerated growth in 2021?

VodaLend offers South African SME’s up to R1.5 million in finance within 24 hours of a successful application. No paperwork or complex applications – Just funding tailored to your business.

Efficient online application process – Simply enter some basic details about you and your business.

– Simply enter some basic details about you and your business. Get your answer in minutes – You will be provided a decision within minutes – no paperwork, no waiting, no commitment. Then you decide if you’d like to continue.

– You will be provided a decision within minutes – no paperwork, no waiting, no commitment. Then you decide if you’d like to continue. Funding in 24 hours – Get the funds in your business bank account within 24 hours and repay in standard instalments.

At VodaLend we respect your resilience and want to help with your big (or small) business needs.

That’s why as a bonus to securing funding, successful applicants can also access Vodacom Legal Assist and receive access to eziADS, a digital and mobile advertising bundle on the Vodacom Digital Advertising portal, to the value of R2,000.

Read more about VodaLend and our successful SME partners here or simply apply for fast funding here.

This article was published in partnership with VodaLend.