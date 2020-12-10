Register for China Mobile International’s mCloud Carnival to get a welcome gift and win a free smartwatch

China Mobile International is launching its inaugural Go mCloud Carnival on 12 December to celebrate its tenth year of operations.

The Go mCloud Carnival is designed to help customers stay on top of the latest digital trends and to embark on their cloud transformation journey while receiving a plethora of added value through its mCloud service.

Online attendees will be shown a variety of cloud solutions that are offered by China Mobile International and its global partners, and they can also register on the mCloud website to trial the service.

This trial comes with a gift worth up to USD 20, which includes a choice between:

Travel package – such as a face mask and a travel adapter.

Entertainment package – such as an iTunes/Google Play gift card.

Business package – such as a Microsoft 365 3-month program or office accessories.

Leisure package – such as a coffee e-voucher or an mCloud Carnival T-shirt.

You will also receive the following benefits by virtue of registering for the event:

60-day free cloud connection trial – Enterprise customers can apply for a free Cloud SMS package which supports up to 10,000 messages for improved customer relations.

60-day free 5G SD-WAN trial.

60-day free SaaS services, including Microsoft Office 365 E3 and E5, Microsoft Teams, and cloud video.

60-day free Fortinet cloud security services, Veeam cloud backup, and VDI remote desktop service.

$800 cloud service coupons which are applicable to all cloud providers – such as AWS, Alibaba Cloud, HUAWEI Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Google – and can be used for services such as Microsoft 365 and G Suite.

Up to 2-month monthly charge waive for Cloud Connect.

Up to 3-month monthly charge waive for SD-WAN.

China Mobile International has also launched its Acceleration to Cloud Program, whereby customers who sign new iSolutions orders worth over HKD 50,000 (approximately R100,000) will receive mCloud coupons for cloud services worth up to $10,000 (approximately R150,000) based on their contract volume.

Special offer for South Africa

China Mobile International South Africa is now running a promotion to encourage South Africans to register on the mCloud portal.

The first five enterprise customers in South Africa who register on the portal and request and use a $800 HUAWEI Cloud voucher will receive a free HUAWEI Band Pro 3 smartwatch.

It does not cost you anything to do this, and you will receive two free benefits – the voucher and the smartwatch – making this promotion a no-brainer.

This promotion will expire at 12pm on 25 December 2020, so don’t delay.

It is recommended that you add your South African email address so that it easy to contact you and arrange for delivery should you win the prize.

About mCloud

mCloud is China Mobile International’s cloud-network integration platform that provides customers with visible, accessible, and manageable cloud-network solutions.

Since its launch in May 2019, mCloud has helped over 7,000 enterprise customers deploy and manage a variety of innovative cloud and network products.

It incorporates all the world’s leading cloud service providers – such as AWS, Alibaba Cloud, HUAWEI Cloud, Google Cloud, and Azure.

Thanks to its automated and intelligent products, mCloud reduces cloud deployment time from one or two months to 30 seconds.

This article was published in partnership with China Mobile.