Absa teaches money management through innovative Snapchat game

Absa has launched a game on Snapchat which teaches young South Africans how to save money.

This innovative new tool uses augmented reality to teach valuable investment tips in preparation for the working world.

Unlike most Snapchat augmented reality experiences – which refresh whenever you return – the Absa game will remember the user for 15 days to create a continuous and better experience.

How it works

To play the game, you will need to open the snapchat lens by using this link.

If you are opening the link on a computer, you will need to snap the Snapcode. If you are on your smartphone, the game will automatically open in Snapchat.

When you open the game, you will be greeted by a virtual pet lion, which will be displayed organically within your surroundings courtesy of augmented reality.

This pet lion is comparable to the popular Tamagotchi game that went viral in the 90s, as you need to manage the health of your lion.

Simultaneously, however, you need to manage your play money account balance – which teaches interesting lessons about managing your money while dealing with your expenses.

You will receive interest on your play money balance every day, and there are several other options to consider – such as feeding your lion, playing with your lion, and reading a banking tip to earn more credit.

The goal is to earn as much play money credit as possible before the game finishes.

“The partnership with Snapchat provided an opportunity to not only embrace new technologies but moreover communicate with a younger generation about the conventions of banking,” said Absa.

The game will be accessible on Snapchat between 5 December and 16 December and provides daily entertainment while imparting important life lessons onto the young generation of South Africans.

Click here to get the game.

This article was published in partnership with Absa.