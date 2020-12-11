Score big with these great deals on Samsung smartphones from Mr Price Cellular

Mr Price Cellular is offering amazing deals on affordable Samsung Galaxy A smartphones.

Few other smartphone balance features and affordability quite like the Galaxy A series – with a wide range of budget and mid-range smartphones to choose from.

Samsung South Africa Director of Integrated Mobility Justin Hume said he believes these smartphones offer the best value in their segment.

A number of these smartphones are now available from the cellular division of Mr Price.

From those who barely use their smartphone to demanding all-day requirements, Mr Price Cellular has the right device for everyone.

Affordable and powerful

The Galaxy A2 Core and A3 Core are great choices for first-time or light smartphone users, delivering incredible value with price tags that won’t break the bank.

The A2 Core features a vivid 5-inch display, 5MP rear and front cameras, and a 2,600mAh battery.

The A3 Core is the slightly more powerful option, sporting a 5.3-inch HD+ display, 8MP rear and 5MP front camera, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Both smartphones run on Google’s Android 8.1 and 10 Go edition respectively.

This means you get more storage compared to standard Android versions, as well as optimised app performance.

Stepping it up

Edging towards the mid-range, the Galaxy A11 combines speedy and reliable performance with a host of features for avid smartphone users.

It sports a large 6.4-inch HD+ LCD screen and a smooth curved design that lets it sit comfortably in your hand.

The Galaxy A11’s toolset includes a triple rear camera system, with a 13MP main and 2MP depth sensor, as well as a 5MP ultra-wide lens.

The ultra-wide lens allows you to snap shots with a 115-degree field of view, ensuring you get the full picture every time.

All of this is powered by a 4,000mAh battery that will make it easy to go through the day without running out of juice.

When you do, you can fill it up quickly with 15W Fast Charging.

Buy your Galaxy A smartphone today

To purchase your preferred Galaxy A model, visit the Mr Price Cellular online store.

These great smartphones will be available at the promotional prices below from 11 to 19 December 2020.

Samsung Galaxy A2 Core – R999

Samsung Galaxy A3 Core – R1,499

Samsung Galaxy A11 – R2,499

This article was published in partnership with Mr Price Cellular.