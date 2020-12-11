One-touch join a Microsoft Teams or Zoom meeting from your boardroom

Last year at Microsoft Ignite, Microsoft showcased an exciting new feature called Guest Join Access for Zoom and Webex on the Microsoft Teams Rooms (MTR) systems.

Now, Kathea is thrilled to announce that Guest Join Access is finally ready and available! Here’s what you need to know:

How Can I Use Guest Join Access

You need Microsoft Teams Room App version 4.6.20.0 or later;

or later; You must be on Windows 1903 or higher; and

Once installed, you will need to enable the Third-Party Join via the Centre of Room Console.

Enabling your MTR To Join a Zoom Meeting

It is a simple as going into the device settings, selecting “Meetings”, and ticking “Zoom (Preview)” under Third Party Settings, as seen below:

When scheduling a meeting, your room will auto-accept any meeting request that you send. For Microsoft Teams, Webex and Zoom, you will get a click-to-join notification on your MTR touch screen.

On your touchscreen, each meeting coming up will indicate what platform the meeting will be hosted on – by platform logo and colour. See examples below:

Video Demo

In this video, we showcase the new Guest Join Access feature for Zoom on the Microsoft Teams Room (MTR) system using our Yealink MVC300.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

MTR Solutions Available from Yealink

Yealink MVC300 II

Focus & Small Meeting Rooms (< 7 Users)

With easy-to-use devices including the UVC30 120° 4K camera, CP900 HD full duplex speakerphone, MTouch II, and MCore mini-PC, the Yealink MVC300 II video solution is a dedicated MTR system that meets the requirements of focus and small meeting rooms.

Yealink MVC400 II

Focus & Small Meeting Rooms (< 7 Users)

Getting started with Yealink UVC40, the all-in-one USB video bar offers a voice and video experience with an integrated AI-powered camera, microphone array and speaker.

With the MTouch II and MCore mini-PC, the Yealink MVC400 video solution provides a dedicated MTR system that meets the requirements of focus and small meeting rooms.

Yealink MVC500 II

Small & Medium Rooms (< 11 Users)

Yealink MVC500 II is a dedicated MTR room system for small and medium meeting rooms, including two CPW90 wireless microphones, a UVC50 USB PTZ camera, Mtouch II and a MCore mini-PC to meet the requirements of your Teams meeting.

Yealink MVC800 II

Medium & Large Rooms (< 18 Users)

Yealink MVC800 II is a dedicated MTR room system for medium and large meeting rooms, including two VCM34 array microphones (up to 4 units can be connected), a UVC80 USB PTZ camera, Mtouch II and MCore mini-PC to meet the requirements of your Teams meeting.

Yealink MVC900 II

Large & Extra-Large Rooms (< 30 Users)

Yealink MVC900 II is a dedicated MTR room system for extra-large meeting rooms, including MTouch II and MCore mini-PC, two UVC80 USB PTZ cameras and Camera-Hub. It also provides you with a multi-camera solution that supports camera layout adjustment to meet the requirements of extra-large meeting spaces.

Kathea understands just how important it is to have the right technology in your boardrooms for collaboration and video meetings. We’re here to help you with all of your audio and video conferencing needs. Contact us today for more professional solutions that will take your business to the next level.

This article was published in partnership with Kathea.