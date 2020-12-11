Pre-order your iPhone 12 from Takealot today

The Apple iPhone 12 range is now available for pre-order from Takealot, with the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max on offer.

In addition to ensuring you get the latest iPhone when it releases, Takealot is also giving free vouchers to shoppers when they place their order.

The Takealot voucher amounts are as follows:

The iPhone 12 delivered safely to your door

Apple’s iPhone 12 is the height of power, functionality, and style – and is the must-have smartphone for discerning users.

Takealot makes it quick and easy to order your chosen iPhone 12 model and have it delivered right to your door, thanks to its secure payment methods and reliable and safe delivery service.

Payment options include debit card, credit card, instant EFT, and cash-on-delivery – while Takealot offers delivery anywhere in the country.

Shoppers can also collect their iPhone 12 order from one of Takealot’s 70 Pickup Points nationwide.

Additionally, Takealot offers a hassle-free 30-day return policy and will even collect your return.

iPhone 12 – Pre-order prices

You can pre-order your new iPhone 12 from Takealot using the links below.

This article was published in partnership with Takealot.