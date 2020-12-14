AMD Ryzen 5000 processors – The ultimate gaming CPUs

AMD recently launched its latest-generation Ryzen 5000 processors, which offer the best single-threaded and gaming performance of any desktop chip on the market.

These chips are built on a 7nm manufacturing process and use AMD’s ground-breaking Zen 3 CPU microarchitecture.

The key features highlighted by AMD that are enabled by this new microarchitecture include:

Higher maximum boost frequency

19% higher instruction per clock (IPC)

Lower latency

New core layout

New cache topology

24% better power efficiency

These performance improvements will make the processors noticeably more powerful across a range of popular use cases.

Great for gaming

One of the best uses of these powerful new processors is for gaming, where they can be paired with AMD’s 6000 series graphics cards to play at the highest level.

A new layout for the Ryzen 5000 processors means that all the cores are unified into an eight-core complex that enables every core to access the 32MB L3 cache – which is beneficial for gamers, who are typically reliant on low latency in their favourite titles.

According to AMD, these processors provide an average 1080p gaming performance improvement of 26% when compared to the popular Ryzen 3000 processors.

Looking at the AMD Ryzen 9 5900X in particular, the world’s most popular games saw double-digit percentage improvements in performance – including League of Legends, PUBG, Dota 2, F1 2019, Far Cry: New Dawn, CS:GO, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Ryzen 5000 processors perform even better when combined with an AMD 6000 series graphics card thanks to Rage Mode, which is a tuning preset found in Radeon software that provides ultimate performance.

It does this by assessing your system and determining where it can increase your PC’s performance safely.

This article was published in partnership with Syntech.