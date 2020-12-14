Vodacom’s ShakeOff 2020 winner drives off in a brand new Mini Cooper

Loyal Vodacom customer Samantha Cross (30) made a promise to her six-year-old daughter that she would drop her off at school on her first day of Grade 1 in 2021, even though she didn’t have her own set of wheels. Today, her wish came true and she can keep her word.

It all began when Cross downloaded the My Vodacom App, and started shaking her phone as part of Vodacom’s ShakeOff 2020 campaign, that promises customers a chance of winning a share of 1 Billion VodaBucks and a chance at one of three Mini Coopers.

As she began winning and collecting her puzzle pieces in this game of chance, she played Shake and Mega Shake to increase her chances of winning.

Missing her final puzzle piece, Cross hoped and prayed she would be able to finally find it. Despite all the other amazing prizes, she had her eyes set on the grand prize of a Mini Cooper. Unknown to Cross, it was her youngest daughter who shook her phone and got the final piece to the puzzle, which positively changed their lives.

When Vodacom contacted Cross, she was unsure that she had won and she quickly checked her puzzle pieces. It was at that moment that she realised that her daughter had found the final piece to the puzzle and that her dream of winning the grand prize had come true.

“This is all still a shock and very surreal. It has really lifted my spirits after losing my job due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We can now end this difficult year on a positive note. Thank you Vodacom for a wonderful prize and giving me and my girls a light at the end of the tunnel,” says Cross.

The mother of two girls, aged six and three, was a travel consultant working in Rivonia, Johannesburg before Covid-19 lockdown restrictions completely shut down economic activity in her industry and she was subsequently retrenched.

By simply shaking her phone, she has changed her life and can now step in, and drive into 2021 having shaken off what was a bad year, allowing her to keep her promise of driving her daughter to her first day of school.

“I would like to encourage other Vodacom customers who are sceptical of competitions, to take a chance and not give up because good things do happen. It’s important to maintain a positive outlook when shaking your phone as part of ShakeOff 2020, or you’ll miss the most important part of winning and having fun in the process. Not everyone will win the grand prize, but everyone will be rewarded in one way or another if they shake,” she adds.

