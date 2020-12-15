Advancing warehouse automation with autonomous networks

To optimise workflows and drive higher levels of throughput, many warehouses are turning to robotics and automation.

These technologies are proving to have a transformative impact on warehouse operations, giving new ability to automate repetitive tasks, augment worker productivity, improve picking and sorting accuracy, and speed up fulfillment.

“However, the more automated and autonomous warehouse systems become, the more demand they have for continuous mobile connectivity,” warned Teresa Huysamen, Business Unit Manager for Rajant solutions at Duxbury Networking.

“If these machines lose communication even momentarily, they will stop running, which greatly impacts fulfillment workflows and productivity,” Huysamen explained.

“This is a challenge for traditional wireless networks which rely on fixed infrastructure. They can’t easily work around obstacles commonly found on the warehouse floor, like metal pallet racks that cause interference and signal blockage.”

“Further, when mobile robots are moving between the racks, operators have no way to keep them connected without adding additional costly network infrastructure,” she continued.

Rajant Kinetic Mesh

The Rajant Kinetic Mesh network enables warehouse operations to become smarter, more autonomous, and more mobile because the network itself is intelligent, self-optimising and able to support machine-to-machine (M2M) communications between equipment on the move.

“BreadCrumb nodes, which comprise the network, can be deployed directly on warehouse machinery – like mobile robot pickers – providing adaptive coverage across the warehouse that personnel and machines need to get their jobs done,” Huysamen said.

“If a path becomes unavailable due to signal blockage or interference – for example when a robot picker moves behind a metal forklift – InstaMesh will instantly redirect communications over the next-best available path(s) or frequency. It does this without outside intervention, maintaining the optimal performance and constant communication needed to power automated warehouse equipment,”explained Huysamen.

Built to operate reliably in industrial environments, compact Rajant BreadCrumbs can be deployed on fixed infrastructure or as mobile nodes, bringing ubiquitous coverage to every corner of the warehouse.

They can also transform robotic assets into network infrastructure, with nodes easily deployed on autonomous robots, automated guided vehicles, and other machinery that roam the warehouse floor – enabling them to take coverage with them wherever they go.

“Many traditional warehouse networks get bogged down by data overload from bandwidth-intensive applications. These legacy technologies cannot singularly support real-time voice, video, and data communications needed to modernise operational processes,” Huysamen noted.

“Rajant’s multi-radio network architecture provides many paths for high capacity, ensuring the real-time performance required to run CCTV, telemetry from sensors, and autonomous systems like conveyors, movers, forklifts, and stackers,” Huysamen said.

More benefits

Other advantages provided by Rajant Kinetic Mesh in warehouse scenarios include:

Built-in security mitigates risk

Proactive optimisation of equipment health and performance

Automation of dangerous, difficult or repetitive processes

Enabling real-time video streaming

Future-proofing warehouse operations.

Kinetic Mesh supports all the intelligent equipment and applications used in warehouse automation to keep inventory moving efficiently, reliably, and securely. With Rajant, operators can easily and quickly deploy the next-gen applications needed to modernise operations.

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, at 011 351 9800, email [email protected], or visit www.duxbury.co.za.

This article was published in partnership with Duxbury Networking.