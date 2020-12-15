Get great festive deals on smartphones at Edgars

This festive season, Edgars presents 12 Days of Gifting.

Whether you’re shopping for someone special or spoiling yourself, you can’t afford to miss out on the exclusive festive cellular offers at selected Edgars Stores – which include big savings on top smartphone brands.

Devices on offer include the Samsung Galaxy A30S for only R3,949.90 – saving you R1,050.

This highly-rated smartphone features a fast octa-core processor, powerful triple rear camera, and 128GB of onboard storage.

Or, if you have less demanding requirements, you can buy the Galaxy A2 Core for just R999.90 – a saving of R500.

This affordable smartphone boasts a vivid 5.0-inch display for an engaging viewing experience.

Users also receive optimal performance and more storage space as the smartphone runs Android Go.

Win Galaxy Earbuds

The festivities don’t stop with great prices, however, and shoppers can get their hands on stunning prizes.

You stand a chance to win 1 of 5 Samsung Galaxy Earbuds valued at R4,000 when you purchase any Samsung phone.

All buyers need to do is keep their till slip as proof of purchase and SMS the keyword “SAMSUNG” followed by their name to 33233.

These and other great offers are available from Edgars from 13 to 24 December 2020, and while stocks last, so be sure to shop quickly or you could miss out. Ts & Cs apply.

This article was published in partnership with Edgars Cellular.