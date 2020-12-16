Turn your living room into a cinema with festive deals on Hisense TVs and soundbars

With many families enjoying their holidays at home this year, a premium TV offers one of the best ways to stay entertained while also being able to spend time together.

To meet this need, Hisense is offering fantastic deals on its incredible U7QF ULED TVs this festive season.

Paired with powerful soundbars, these TVs provide a cinema-like entertainment experience right inside your living room.

Whether you want to watch movies or TV shows, catch up on sports, or play the latest next-generation games, this is the best way to do it.

Visual features

Hisense’s U7QF ULED TVs feature stunning image quality thanks to cutting-edge hardware and an array of advanced features.

These include:

Quantum Dot Colour – Employs quantum dots which project the three primary colours of red, green and blue more accurately than on conventional TVs, allowing for the reproduction of over 1 billion shades of colour.

– Employs quantum dots which project the three primary colours of red, green and blue more accurately than on conventional TVs, allowing for the reproduction of over 1 billion shades of colour. Local Dimming – Hundreds of LED backlight zones adjust and create contrast based on each image, precisely managing individual areas of pixels from edge to edge, resulting in richer and more intense blacks and intensified highlights.

– Hundreds of LED backlight zones adjust and create contrast based on each image, precisely managing individual areas of pixels from edge to edge, resulting in richer and more intense blacks and intensified highlights. 4K AI Upscaling – Non-4K content is converted into near-4K resolution with the Hisense UHD AI Upscaler.

Exquisite sound

No home entertainment experience is complete without the right sound, which is why Hisense now includes its powerful, high-quality soundbars with its U7QF models.

The HS212 and HS218 soundbars feature 2.1-channel Dolby Sound with 120W of power and come paired with subwoofers for an additional 80W of bass.

The HS212’s audio is delivered through two 60W drivers, while the HS218 combines four 30W speakers.

These soundbars support easy connectivity via HDMI, USB, or Bluetooth, while the HS218 also boasts optical and auxiliary inputs.

Volume adjustment and input switching can be done easily with an included remote control, which also lets you change between Cinema, Music, Game, or News sound modes.

These sound systems offer loud and clear audio perfect for both action-packed movies, as well as intimate on-screen conversations.

Buy yours today

For a limited time, you can purchase the 55-inch U7QF TV with HS212 soundbar for only R11,999, or the 65-inch model with HS218 soundbar for just R16,999.

These deals are available from 16 to 23 December 2020 while stocks last from participating retailers.

Click on one of the links below to find the nearest store from which to buy your preferred model and soundbar:

55U7QF + HS212 – R11,999

65U7QF + HS218 – R16,999

Hisense U7QF

