Is car insurance cover a good idea this festive season?

In the midst of preparing for your exciting holiday trip to the coast during the festive season, you may well forget to make sure that your car is adequately covered.

It’s all very well to say that can wait but the holiday can’t, but what happens if there is an accident?

Are you travelling long distances?

Should you be travelling long distances to remote areas of the country ensure that all of your insurance requirements and documentation are in order.

It can be very harrowing if you experience problems far away from home. After all, you are meant to be enjoying your holiday and not enduring it.

Read your policy carefully

Make sure that your car is insured for travelling on dirt roads.

In addition to this, if you are the registered driver of your vehicle, check with your insurer if anyone else is allowed to drive the car while on holiday.

You don’t want to compromise any insurance claims because the wrong person was behind the wheel.

How are your car’s tyres?

Before embarking on your exciting journey, it is important to ensure that your car’s tyres, including the spare, are in good condition.

In addition, ensure that the depth of the tyre tread is not illegal, as you may have problems with your insurer in the event of a claim.

What about the greater volumes of road traffic?

During the festive season, the amount of traffic on South Africa’s roads may increase dramatically.

This dramatically increases the risk of any collision or accident.

Adding to this danger is the fact that about 70% of all motorists have no car insurance.

Drinking while driving

Unfortunately, this may well be on the increase on South African roads due to all the festivities.

Not only would driving behaviour by someone under the influence be unpredictable, but speeding could also be a severe challenge.

Make sure your car insurance policy provides the necessary benefits

Roadside assistance is crucial should you break down on one of South Africa’s roads.

Tow trucks can be dispatched from centres throughout South Africa and should not take long to reach you.

Depending on your policy, it may even provide overnight accommodation, as well as car rental while your own car is being attended to.

These arrangements can largely take the sting out of nasty circumstances and allow you to continue enjoying your holiday.

Criminals code-jamming cars

Check with your insurer if your policy includes incidents of your car being code-jammed.

This is when criminals block the signal from your key remote that usually locks the car.

After having locked the car from your key remote, always check the doors to ensure they are locked.

Reading the above should provide any motorist with some information to help them prepare for their trip during the festive season. Don’t neglect crucial arrangements to avoid spoiling your holiday.

Do you have affordable car insurance? Perhaps contact PMD for affordable car insurance .

Disclaimer

Please note that this article is not providing any financial advice. Car Insurance is complex, and for this reason, this article only provides information. If you want to purchase a car insurance product, you should contact a certified, financial advisor for professional advice.

Sources:

1https://www.ambiton.co.za/blog/posts/festive-season-insurance-tips

2https://www.news24.com/wheels/News/Guides_and_Lists/having-minimum-cover-is-better-than-not-being-insured-at-all-aa-20180214

This article was published in partnership with Prime Meridian Direct.