The Showmax app for phones and tablets lets you download series and movies to keep your kids occupied (and you sane) all festive season long.

When it comes to keeping the kids entertained, more is more.

So here are some of the top-rated and most popular kids’ shows on Showmax that you can download for your kids to watch offline later – while you’re travelling, at your remote holiday house or at Granny and Grandpa’s house where there’s no Wi-Fi.

From Boomerang classics and Disney fan favourites to Nickelodeon adventures and brand-new shows for pre-schoolers, tweens and teens that you won’t find anywhere else, Showmax has one of the most comprehensive kids’ line-ups around.

Oh, and one more thing – every single title on Showmax is available for downloading. There are no restrictions on what you are able to download.

Here are 15 kids’ shows to download for the holidays.

Endlings

In the not too distant future, the last African elephant has just disappeared. Meanwhile, in Canada, an alien craft crashes on the farm home of four foster children.

Inside is an alien who crosses the galaxy collecting Endlings, the last creatures of their kind. The kids embark on a series of conservation adventures.

Abby Hatcher: Monster Catcher

This sweet series for younger kids follows energetic seven-year-old Abby Hatcher and her friends, the Fuzzlies, crazy creatures that live in her family’s hotel.

With her best friend Bozzly, she goes on wild adventures, trying to fix all the mishaps caused by Fuzzly mischief.

Cocomelon

Quiet time for toddlers is taken care of with this sweet show that teaches little kids letters, numbers, colours and more through songs and animation.

There’s a recurring cast of characters to get to know, from cute farm animals to inquisitive baby JJ and his caring family.

Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Special

When a mysterious meteor crash lands in Adventure Bay, the Paw Patrol pups gain special powers.

These really come in handy as they have to race against time to rescue Ryder and save the day.

Paw Patrol S1-2

Ryder and his pup pack, including firefighter-in-training Marshall and wannabe police-dog Chase, spring to action to save the day in Adventure Bay.

Whenever you’re in trouble, just yelp for help!

The Gruffalo

Julia Donaldson and Axel Schaeffer’s classic tale comes to life in a delightful animation featuring some top British talent.

Also on Showmax are The Gruffalo’s Child, Room on the Broom, Stick Man, The Highway Rat and The Snail and the Whale.

Pablo S1-2

Pablo may have autism, but that doesn’t stop him from tackling the world. With the help of his imaginary friends, who he creates with his crayons, he learns that he can handle whatever comes at him.

Find Me in Paris S1-2

Lena the ballerina is on the cusp of fame in the year 1905 – until her boyfriend gives her an old family necklace that transports her to the 21st Century.

While trying to find a way back home, she learns how to fit into the modern world – and realises that she might not want to go back at all.

Revolting Rhymes

Roald Dahl’s hilarious twists on classic fairy tales were brought to life by Cape Town-based Triggerfish Animation in collaboration with Magic Light Pictures in this delightfully gory series that was nominated for an Oscar and won 15 major international awards.

Guess How Much I Love You S1-2

Big Nutbrown Hare and his son Little Nutbrown Hare live happily together and always look for different ways to show their love for each other. Illustrated in beautiful watercolours, this is an inspiring and entertaining show.

Adventure Time S1

Finn and Jake are the heroes of Ooo, a land filled with quests and monsters to be vanquished.

Whether it’s the evil Ice King or doing an errand for the lovely Princess Bubblegum, there is always a new adventure waiting for them.

Regular Show S1

Mordecai wants to do a good job as a groundskeeper, but he’s lazy.

Rigby, his pal, is always looking for trouble – and trouble is what they find. How these guys aren’t fired yet is anyone’s guess…

Peppa Pig Special: Christmas Party

It’s Christmas in the Pig household and everyone is invited for a great big party! Who will show up and what gifts will they bring? And is there a chance we’ll see Santa Claus himself?

A Garfield Christmas Special

Garfield has to survive a Christmas on the farm with Jon’s family. And everyone on the farm wants to be active!

Fortunately, there are plenty of naps and good food to help him cope.

Nella the Princess Knight

Nella isn’t your average princess. She is a princess-knight and with the support of her friends solves problems around her kingdom.

No matter what happens, Nella stays true to herself.

How to download on Showmax

If you don’t already have a Showmax account, go to showmax.com to sign up. New customers get a 14-day free trial and then pay R99 per month. DStv Premium customers get Showmax free, while DStv Compact and Compact Plus Subscribers pay R49 per month. Download the Showmax app for iOS or Android. Open the app, sign in and choose the episode or movie you want to download. Click on the DOWNLOAD button or icon. (The icon looks like a cloud with an arrow pointing downwards.) Choose a download quality option – Low Quality, Standard Quality, Good Quality and High Quality. Low or Standard Quality is perfect for small screens and saves data and space on the device. Downloads should start immediately. Enjoy your viewing offline once the download is complete.

The fine print on downloading

Downloads stay on the device for up to 30 days, but once the kids have started watching an episode or movie, they’ll have to finish it in 48 hours before it expires.

You need to be signed into the app to see your downloads.

If you don’t have space for all 25 downloads on your device – delete old photos and videos to free up space and download on low or standard quality settings to keep file sizes down.

