Just launched – The new Doogee N-Series smartphones, with top specs at affordable prices

Doogee has just introduced its exciting new N20 Pro and N30 smartphones in South Africa.

Sophisticated craftsmanship, huge bezel-less screens, stunning colours, impressive cameras and ample storage define these sleek, slim, sophisticated phones.

The Doogee N20 Pro

This is one of the best-priced, top-spec smartphones available. It comes with a host of fantastic features, like the Helio P60 Octa-core Processor, 16MP AI Quad Rear Cameras, 6.3” FHD+ Waterdrop Screen and 6GB RAM plus 128GB ROM.

The double-coated glass process on the N20 has been upgraded. The thinnest part of the DOOGEE N20 Pro body is now only 8.8mm and weighs only 175g. Enjoy greater comfort with this portable design. Equipped with the 12-nanometer processing technology of a Helio P60 Octa-core 2.0 GHz processor, whether it is gaming or taking pictures, its performance will not let you down.

With a large memory of 6GB, multiple programmes can run at the same time and still be smooth and stable. With large-capacity storage of up to 128GB and maximum expansion of 256GB, you can load a variety of large games and high-definition videos to meet your needs.

The waterdrop screen with an aspect ratio of 19:9 will bring you a movie-level visual feast. Turn pictures into epic moments with AI QUAD Cameras. It also comes with a large-capacity 4400mAh Battery, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and FM Radio. Tracking sensors include GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, so you’ll never get lost.

Available in purple, green or grey and a 12-month warranty, this phone is a bargain at the launch price of only R3199.90.

The Doogee N30

This beautiful phone offers you an enhanced viewing experience as the screen is thin and tall. It has a 6.55-inch HD+ perforated INCELL screen along with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a resolution of 720 x 1600, so you’ll have a fantastic visual experience.

Turn pictures into epic moments with Al quad cameras. The back panel of this smartphone has a 16MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide camera, 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP portrait camera.

The large 4500mAh battery will last an extra long time and charges super-fast.

It comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speakers so that you can enjoy music with huge bass sounds, and the huge screen is perfect for mobile gaming. With regards to memory, you get 4GB RAM and 128GB of ROM with 256GB of expandable memory.

The N30 is available in a variety of sparkling colours like Dreamy Blue, Elegant Green, Magic Black and Misty White. Enjoy sophisticated craftsmanship and a special coating that comes with the rear wall sparkles and beautiful curves.

At a launch price of only R2899.90 and a 12-month warranty, it’s hard to beat this phone in terms of value for money.

Available at Cash Crusaders countrywide. www.cashcrusaders.co.za.

This article was published in partnership with Cash Crusaders.