Introducing the Galaxy Tab S7 – Change how you work and play with Samsung’s most advanced tablet

With the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, Samsung has launched a tablet made to unleash your creativity, immerse yourself in entertainment and take your productivity to the next level.

Featuring a new-and-improved S-Pen, a stunning display and a suite of creativity features, these tablets offer a vast canvas for bringing your ideas to life.

Powerful processing, an expanded keyboard and upgraded versions of Samsung DeX allow you to get more work done in less time with a PC-like experience.

A powerful tablet for work

We all have our own preferences for how we work and study, and our devices should let us accomplish more the way we want.

With the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, you can experience a smarter, smoother way to complete your daily tasks, wherever and whenever you please.

Combined with the display’s refresh rate of up to 120Hz, the S Pen’s biggest leap in responsiveness to date reduces lag significantly, allowing you to write with life-like precision and accuracy when you’re taking notes during an important call.

The S-Pen even makes drawing a smoother and happier experience.

The ultimate tablet for downtime

Whether you are a professional creator or simply enjoy drawing during your downtime, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ have all the tools you need to express yourself fully.

Simply grab the S Pen and let your imagination run wild on popular creativity apps.

Unrivalled gaming experience

With the Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+, the console no longer has to stay in the living room.

Thanks to the tablets’ ultra-fast refresh rates and immersive display, you can enjoy seamless cloud-based gaming no matter where you are.

Ultimately, this incredibly thin and light yet durable device has the power and performance to do it all.

Whether you choose Tab 7 in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver or Mystic Bronze you’re going to be glad you bought it.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

This article was published in partnership with Samsung.