MyBroadband tops South African IT publication rankings

MyBroadband has been ranked as South Africa’s most popular IT publication in the latest Narratiive and IAB South Africa website report.

Narratiive is the official traffic measurement partner of the IAB South Africa and provides accurate traffic and demographics statistics for the country’s top websites.

The latest statistics show MyBroadband had an average monthly readership of 2.4 million unique browsers in 2020.

What makes this readership unique is that a large percentage are IT and telecoms CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, business owners, directors, and business decision makers.

MyBroadband’s visitors are predominantly IT and business decision makers who advise their companies on which ICT products and services to buy.

The publication’s exceptional reach into the IT business market makes it South Africa’s most powerful business-to-business (B2B) tech platform.

The graphic below provides an overview of MyBroadband’s readership in May 2020.

This article was published in partnership with MyBroadband.